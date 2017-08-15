Arsene Wenger has again insisted Alexis Sanchez will not leave Arsenal in this transfer window and believes his is a very different situation to Diego Costa's at Chelsea - because the Gunners want to keep their star man.
Both Sanchez and Costa missed their respective sides' first Premier League games of the season at the weekend, but while the Chelsea forward seemingly has no future at Stamford Bridge, Wenger is determined not to let his own player leave.
With the Chile international's contract up next year, Arsenal would lose Sanchez for free at the end of the season if they cannot agree a new contract - but Wenger remains hopeful.
"Of course [Sanchez will stay]," he told beIN Sports. "[The Costa scenario] is a little bit of a different situation.
"We always wanted to keep Sanchez and we always hope - even now - that we can extend the contract of Sanchez, [Alex Oxlade-]Chamberlain and [Mesut] Ozil, so it's difficult for me to analyse the Chelsea situation with Costa."
This guy certainly enjoyed that #AFCvCFC pic.twitter.com/C3kx5wURsG— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 6, 2017
Regardless of any renewed deal, though, Wenger expects Sanchez to respect his current contract and see out the season at Emirates Stadium.
"It looks unusual to the media sometimes that clubs want contracts to be respected," he said. "For me, it looks logical. I am amazed that you are amazed. It looks normal.
"If I sign a contract, I respect it. Of course, if a club releases me, it is normal that I can go somewhere else, but I know that, when I sign for two years with Arsenal, Arsenal have that contract and I have to respect it."
|Klopp insists Liverpool still have work to do
|Alexander-Arnold delighted with ´dream´ goal and Liverpool win
|Hoffenheim 1 Liverpool 2: Klopp´s men secure fine away win in Champions League
|Iniesta to miss Supercopa decider
|No comparison between Sanchez and Costa - Wenger
|West Brom sign Barry to fill Fletcher void
|Girona 1 Manchester City 0: Gundogan returns in friendly defeat
|Balotelli a big loss but Nice are still dangerous, warns Napoli boss Sarri
|Nothing is impossible - Barca and Valverde prepared to attack Madrid
|Roberto and Samper in Valverde´s future Barca plans
|Busquets hits out at Barcelona´s Segura over Pique blame
|Fiorentina sign winger Dias from Monaco
|S*** happens - Guidetti frustrated but determined after operation
|Lawrence leaves Leicester for Derby in reported £7m deal
|City´s Ederson proud of Brazil call-up
|Bonucci targeting Champions League title at Milan
|Buffon, Messi, Ronaldo up for UEFA Men´s Player of the Year award
|Real Madrid US tour woes never worried Zidane
|Arda agent denies deal with Galatasaray
|Something is up - Real Madrid boss Zidane questions Ronaldo ban
|Coutinho exit would be awful for Liverpool, admits Firmino
|Ronaldo ban excessive, says Real Madrid defender Carvajal
|Sammer sees Kimmich as leader for Bayern and Germany
|That´s why Rooney´s in my fantasy team - Everton keeper Pickford delights in hero´s return
|Dembele wasn´t ready for Barca last year, says ex-Bayern director
|Mkhitaryan: Lindelof will prove his worth at Man United
|Socceroos trio Jedinak, Spiranovic and Smith return ahead of qualifiers
|Everton to buy house for homeless teenagers
|Klopp has no say in Coutinho saga amid Barca speculation
|Klopp unhappy as Can contract talks stall
|Jack Wilshere makes comeback from leg fracture for Arsenal Under-23s
|Fireworks and fan unrest halt Hertha DFB-Pokal match
|Matic predicts long Manchester United career
|Javi Garcia joins Real Betis from Zenit
|Danny Rose outburst has not affected Tottenham, insists captain Hugo Lloris
|Fowler endorses Liverpool´s transfer toughness amid Coutinho saga
|Feghouli joins Galatasaray for €4.25m
|Southampton finalise partnership with Chinese investors
|Unleash Asensio, sign Mbappe – five options for Zidane during Ronaldo´s Real Madrid ban
|Henderson hopes ´world class´ Coutinho stays at Liverpool
|Klopp full of praise for ´young horse´ Nagelsmann
|Coutinho no closer to leaving Liverpool for Barcelona - Klopp
|The five games Ronaldo will miss – and what it could mean for Madrid´s season
|Cristiano Ronaldo joins Cantona, Di Canio and Suarez in bumper ban brigade
|Ronaldo strikes a pose as ref shove earns him lengthy ban
|Kahn warns Ancelotti he is ´under observation´ at Bayern
|Ronaldo receives five-match ban after Supercopa ref shove
|Rico extends Sevilla stay to 2021
|Watzke sets deadline for Barca´s Dembele deal
|Perez´s agent hopes for striker´s Deportivo return
|Kompany: City more flexible under Pep than Mancini
|Coutinho left out of Liverpool´s Champions League play-off squad
|Barcelona confirm €40m deal for Guangzhou Evergrande´s Paulinho
|Mata delighted as West Ham thrashing banishes Super Cup disappointment
|Monaco´s Fabinho still wants out
|Hoffenheim prodigy Nagelsmann paving the way for young coaches in Bundesliga
|Don´t pity me - Liverpool´s Ings on the long road to recovery
|Real Madrid´s Cristiano Ronaldo may land 12-match ban after referee shove
|Rooney: Everton return brings out the best in me
|Chelsea outcast Costa ´loved´ by team-mates
|Dybala warns against complacency after Lazio loss
|Mbappe can be important for PSG - Thiago Silva
|Ronaldo mocks Messi with shirt celebration at Camp Nou
|DC United 0 Real Salt Lake 1: Visitors win postponed MLS clash
|Neymar showed why PSG wanted to sign him - Alves
|Valverde: Barca not as bad as scoreline suggests against Madrid
|Zidane frustrated by Ronaldo´s ´harsh´ red card against Barca
|Allegri blasts Juventus for Supercoppa performance
|Ronaldo didn´t dive and Real Madrid could appeal against red card, says Ramos
|Costa: Chelsea have treated me like a criminal
|Barcelona need signings but not because of Supercopa loss, says Busquets
|Neymar feels ´more alive than ever´ after sparkling PSG bow