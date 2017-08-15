Klopp insists Liverpool still have work to do

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's job is only half done after their 2-1 win away at Hoffenheim in the Champions League play-off round.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's fine free-kick and Havard Nordtveit's own goal appeared to have put the Reds on the brink of qualification, but a late Mark Uth strike brought Hoffenheim back into the tie.

And, despite becoming the first team to win at Hoffenheim since May 2016, Klopp believed it was simply an "okay" result and is looking forward to the return leg.

"The result is okay," he told BT Sport. "The first half is done and if you said before the game we would win, I would take the result.

"We need Anfield. What an intense game for both sides. I am looking forward to a European night at Anfield."

Klopp was pleased with the way Liverpool created chance after chance, particularly at the start of the second half, but he acknowledged that his side were too open before the interval.

"Hoffenheim had a specific plan to play," he said. "We gambled a little too much on the wing - it was a little dangerous in the first half.

"But, as always when we play football, we found spaces in between and created wonderful chances."