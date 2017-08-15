Ilkay Gundogan made his first appearance in eight months as Manchester City lost 1-0 to Girona at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.
The midfielder, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the 2-0 Premier League win over Watford last December, managed just under 20 minutes as a second-half substitute during Tuesday's friendly defeat.
Pep Guardiola named a much-changed side that included youngsters Brahim Diaz, Phil Foden and Tosin Adarabioyo for the meeting in Catalonia, with Danilo the only survivor from the starting XI of last Saturday's win at Brighton and Hove Albion.
Portu scored the only goal of the game after 14 minutes, converting past Claudio Bravo after a slick counter-attack from the home side.
Welcome back @IlkayGuendogan!— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2017
1-0 #gironavcity pic.twitter.com/oxqnmSMzOX
Aleix Garcia, Pablo Maffeo, Marlos Moreno and Douglas Luiz, who are on loan at Girona from City, were all involved in the match.
City had their chances, with Gabriel Jesus hitting the crossbar late on, but they were unable to find an equaliser.
Guardiola's squad are in Spain for some warm-weather training before their next league game against Everton on Monday.
The hosts open the scoring.— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 15, 2017
1-0 #gironavcity pic.twitter.com/tC85bP0NiL
|Girona 1 Manchester City 0: Gundogan returns in friendly defeat
|Balotelli a big loss but Nice are still dangerous, warns Napoli boss Sarri
|Nothing is impossible - Barca and Valverde prepared to attack Madrid
|Roberto and Samper in Valverde´s future Barca plans
|Busquets hits out at Barcelona´s Segura over Pique blame
|Fiorentina sign winger Dias from Monaco
|S*** happens - Guidetti frustrated but determined after operation
|Lawrence leaves Leicester for Derby in reported £7m deal
|City´s Ederson proud of Brazil call-up
|Bonucci targeting Champions League title at Milan
|Buffon, Messi, Ronaldo up for UEFA Men´s Player of the Year award
|Real Madrid US tour woes never worried Zidane
|Arda agent denies deal with Galatasaray
|Something is up - Real Madrid boss Zidane questions Ronaldo ban
|Coutinho exit would be awful for Liverpool, admits Firmino
|Ronaldo ban excessive, says Real Madrid defender Carvajal
|Sammer sees Kimmich as leader for Bayern and Germany
|That´s why Rooney´s in my fantasy team - Everton keeper Pickford delights in hero´s return
|Dembele wasn´t ready for Barca last year, says ex-Bayern director
|Mkhitaryan: Lindelof will prove his worth at Man United
|Socceroos trio Jedinak, Spiranovic and Smith return ahead of qualifiers
|Everton to buy house for homeless teenagers
|Klopp has no say in Coutinho saga amid Barca speculation
|Klopp unhappy as Can contract talks stall
|Jack Wilshere makes comeback from leg fracture for Arsenal Under-23s
|Fireworks and fan unrest halt Hertha DFB-Pokal match
|Matic predicts long Manchester United career
|Javi Garcia joins Real Betis from Zenit
|Danny Rose outburst has not affected Tottenham, insists captain Hugo Lloris
|Fowler endorses Liverpool´s transfer toughness amid Coutinho saga
|Feghouli joins Galatasaray for €4.25m
|Southampton finalise partnership with Chinese investors
|Unleash Asensio, sign Mbappe – five options for Zidane during Ronaldo´s Real Madrid ban
|Henderson hopes ´world class´ Coutinho stays at Liverpool
|Klopp full of praise for ´young horse´ Nagelsmann
|Coutinho no closer to leaving Liverpool for Barcelona - Klopp
|The five games Ronaldo will miss – and what it could mean for Madrid´s season
|Cristiano Ronaldo joins Cantona, Di Canio and Suarez in bumper ban brigade
|Ronaldo strikes a pose as ref shove earns him lengthy ban
|Kahn warns Ancelotti he is ´under observation´ at Bayern
|Ronaldo receives five-match ban after Supercopa ref shove
|Rico extends Sevilla stay to 2021
|Watzke sets deadline for Barca´s Dembele deal
|Perez´s agent hopes for striker´s Deportivo return
|Kompany: City more flexible under Pep than Mancini
|Coutinho left out of Liverpool´s Champions League play-off squad
|Barcelona confirm €40m deal for Guangzhou Evergrande´s Paulinho
|Mata delighted as West Ham thrashing banishes Super Cup disappointment
|Monaco´s Fabinho still wants out
|Hoffenheim prodigy Nagelsmann paving the way for young coaches in Bundesliga
|Don´t pity me - Liverpool´s Ings on the long road to recovery
|Real Madrid´s Cristiano Ronaldo may land 12-match ban after referee shove
|Rooney: Everton return brings out the best in me
|Chelsea outcast Costa ´loved´ by team-mates
|Dybala warns against complacency after Lazio loss
|Mbappe can be important for PSG - Thiago Silva
|Ronaldo mocks Messi with shirt celebration at Camp Nou
|DC United 0 Real Salt Lake 1: Visitors win postponed MLS clash
|Neymar showed why PSG wanted to sign him - Alves
|Valverde: Barca not as bad as scoreline suggests against Madrid
|Zidane frustrated by Ronaldo´s ´harsh´ red card against Barca
|Allegri blasts Juventus for Supercoppa performance
|Ronaldo didn´t dive and Real Madrid could appeal against red card, says Ramos
|Costa: Chelsea have treated me like a criminal
|Barcelona need signings but not because of Supercopa loss, says Busquets
|Neymar feels ´more alive than ever´ after sparkling PSG bow
|Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo hits wondergoal before seeing red in thrilling Supercopa clash
|Guardiola warns Manchester City midfielders over rotation
|Up and running: Neymar wastes little time in making his mark at PSG
|Juventus 2 Lazio 3: Murgia Lazio´s last-gasp hero after Immobile and Dybala doubles
|Guingamp 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Neymar scores and assists Cavani on debut after bizarre Ikoko own
|´Something was happening´ at Chelsea to allow Matic sale, Mourinho claims
|Celta Vigo 4 Roma 1: Sisto stuns Giallorossi
|Benching Mbappe a club decision, says Monaco boss Jardim
|I wanted a hat-trick, jokes Lukaku
|Bilic: West Ham won´t forget Manchester United thrashing in a hurry
|Neymar to make PSG debut from the start at Guingamp
|Mourinho: Confidence the key for revitalised United
|It´s just the start - Lukaku predicts bright future for United
|Dream Premier League debuts: Lukaku, Lacazette and Rooney hit the ground running
|Marvellous Monaco match Ligue 1 record for consecutive wins
|Manchester United 4 West Ham 0: Lukaku delivers on Old Trafford debut
|Dijon 1 Monaco 4: Falcao hat-trick fires champions to win as Mbappe watches on
|Barcelona buying Paulinho a boost for CSL, says Villas-Boas
|Hamburg humbled by 10-man Osnabruck in DFB-Pokal
|New players, more quality - Pochettino outlines hopes for the transfer window
|There was no need to react - Alli vows to keep cool after Shelvey incident
|Ligue 1: Three goalkeepers for Lille; three points for Strasbourg
|Guangzhou captain confirms Paulinho will join Barcelona
|I think 3-0 would have been fairer - Pochettino enjoys comfortable opening win
|Benitez claims Kane tackle was worse than Shelvey red
|Mane making no excuses for Liverpool´s draw at Watford
|Norwich City 1 Sunderland 3: Grabban at the double against former club
|Manchester United squad Mourinho´s favourite ever
|Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 2: Alli and Davies punish Shelvey for petulant red card
|Mbappe returns to the bench for Monaco
|Game of Thrones spoiler alert: Thierry Henry and Gary Neville join the Night´s Watch
|Bayern president praises Dortmund´s Dembele determination
|€222m for Neymar? He´s not that good! - Bayern president Hoeness
|Ceballos could make Real Madrid debut in El Clasico
|Schalke in talks with Chelsea about Rahman loan
|Ashley admits to naivety upon Newcastle takeover
|Dortmund star Aubameyang reignites AC Milan rumours: I would like to return but they aren´t doing an
|Hart out to prove a point to Bilic and Southgate at West Ham, not Guardiola
|Barcelona target Dembele´s Dortmund suspension to remain in place indefinitely
|Keita ´profoundly hurt´ by Lazio after Supercoppa Italiana snub
|Wenger: No update on Sanchez amid transfer talk
|MLS Review: Villa sinks struggling Galaxy, Kaka bizarrely sent off after video review
|Lloris defends Tottenham´s transfers after Rose outburst
|Spalletti: Perisic wants to stay at Inter
|´I´m on fire´ - Man United boss Mourinho ready for title challenge
|Coppa Italia: Bologna crash out, Cagliari through on penalties