Girona 1 Manchester City 0: Gundogan returns in friendly defeat

Ilkay Gundogan made his first appearance in eight months as Manchester City lost 1-0 to Girona at Estadi Municipal de Montilivi.

The midfielder, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury in the 2-0 Premier League win over Watford last December, managed just under 20 minutes as a second-half substitute during Tuesday's friendly defeat.

Pep Guardiola named a much-changed side that included youngsters Brahim Diaz, Phil Foden and Tosin Adarabioyo for the meeting in Catalonia, with Danilo the only survivor from the starting XI of last Saturday's win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Portu scored the only goal of the game after 14 minutes, converting past Claudio Bravo after a slick counter-attack from the home side.

Aleix Garcia, Pablo Maffeo, Marlos Moreno and Douglas Luiz, who are on loan at Girona from City, were all involved in the match.

City had their chances, with Gabriel Jesus hitting the crossbar late on, but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Guardiola's squad are in Spain for some warm-weather training before their next league game against Everton on Monday.