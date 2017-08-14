Ronaldo strikes a pose as ref shove earns him lengthy ban

Cristiano Ronaldo is not known for his modesty, so it should come as little surprise that even amid the controversy of his dismissal against Barcelona, the Real Madrid star was still happy to be the centre of attention.

The Portugal legend featured in a dramatic cameo as Madrid downed Barca 3-1 in the Supercopa de Espana first leg on Sunday, coming off the bench to score before getting booked for his shirtless celebration and then earning his marching orders for a dive.

But the main talking point came when he then shoved referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea, with the official including the incident in his match report, which ultimately landed Ronaldo with a five-match ban.

On Monday, however, Ronaldo posed for a picture in training with team-mates Lucas Vazquez, Achraf, Marco Asensio and Nacho, apparently unconcerned as he awaited the verdict on his punishment.

Flexing his not inconsiderable biceps and shooting a model-like glance at the camera, the 32-year-old appeared more preoccupied with maintaining his cool image than dwelling on his hot-headed moment of madness.