Ronaldo mocks Messi with shirt celebration at Camp Nou

Keen to outshine Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo mocked his Barcelona foe with a cheeky shirt celebration in Real Madrid's 3-1 first-leg Supercopa de Espana triumph.

Ronaldo came off the bench and restored Madrid's 2-1 lead at Camp Nou on Sunday, taking off his shirt and holding it up to the home crowd.

It was an imitation of Messi's celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, when the five-time Ballon d'Or winner – who cancelled out Gerard Pique's unfortunate own goal in the second half on Sunday – held up his shirt to the Madrid fans after inspiring a Barca victory in LaLiga.

Ronaldo's mocking of the iconic goal celebration backfired somewhat following his red card just minutes later.

After being booked for his shirtless celebration with 10 minutes remaining, Ronaldo saw red for an apparent dive.

Madrid, though, will still take a commanding lead into Wednesday's return leg thanks to Marco Asensio's late stunner.