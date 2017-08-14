Related

Article

Perez´s agent hopes for striker´s Deportivo return

14 August 2017 13:38

Lucas Perez could yet secure a return to Deportivo La Coruna, according to the Arsenal striker's agent.

The Spaniard has failed to impress since completing a £12.7million move to the club from Depor last August, featuring in only 11 Premier League games and scoring once.

A £10.9m transfer back to the Riazor is on the cards, but the two clubs are yet to agree terms, leaving Lucas - excluded from Arsenal's squad for the 4-3 opening-night win over Leicester City - in limbo.

The 28-year-old's representative Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle told Sky Sports: "I think the £10.9million that Deportivo La Coruna have offered Arsenal is a great deal. Deportivo received £12.7million when they sold him to them last summer.

"They are giving everything to make this transfer possible. Lucas wants to play but he has a contract with Arsenal. I am hopeful an agreement can be reached."

Pepe Mel's Depor started their LaLiga campaign with Sunday's visit of champions Real Madrid.

Sponsored links

Monday 14 August

16:07 Ronaldo strikes a pose as ref shove earns him lengthy ban
15:51 Kahn warns Ancelotti he is ´under observation´ at Bayern
15:44 Ronaldo receives five-match ban after Supercopa ref shove
14:37 Rico extends Sevilla stay to 2021
14:24 Watzke sets deadline for Barca´s Dembele deal
13:38 Perez´s agent hopes for striker´s Deportivo return
13:26 Kompany: City more flexible under Pep than Mancini
13:14 Coutinho left out of Liverpool´s Champions League play-off squad
13:10 Barcelona confirm €40m deal for Guangzhou Evergrande´s Paulinho
12:45 Mata delighted as West Ham thrashing banishes Super Cup disappointment
12:26 Monaco´s Fabinho still wants out
11:57 Hoffenheim prodigy Nagelsmann paving the way for young coaches in Bundesliga
11:29 Don´t pity me - Liverpool´s Ings on the long road to recovery
10:12 Real Madrid´s Cristiano Ronaldo may land 12-match ban after referee shove
09:49 Rooney: Everton return brings out the best in me
09:04 Chelsea outcast Costa ´loved´ by team-mates
08:37 Dybala warns against complacency after Lazio loss
07:46 Mbappe can be important for PSG - Thiago Silva
04:29 Ronaldo mocks Messi with shirt celebration at Camp Nou
03:36 DC United 0 Real Salt Lake 1: Visitors win postponed MLS clash
03:22 Neymar showed why PSG wanted to sign him - Alves
02:46 Valverde: Barca not as bad as scoreline suggests against Madrid
02:01 Zidane frustrated by Ronaldo´s ´harsh´ red card against Barca
01:25 Allegri blasts Juventus for Supercoppa performance
01:19 Ronaldo didn´t dive and Real Madrid could appeal against red card, says Ramos
01:03 Costa: Chelsea have treated me like a criminal
00:44 Barcelona need signings but not because of Supercopa loss, says Busquets
00:20 Neymar feels ´more alive than ever´ after sparkling PSG bow

Sunday 13 August

23:57 Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo hits wondergoal before seeing red in thrilling Supercopa clash
23:30 Guardiola warns Manchester City midfielders over rotation
23:18 Up and running: Neymar wastes little time in making his mark at PSG
23:09 Juventus 2 Lazio 3: Murgia Lazio´s last-gasp hero after Immobile and Dybala doubles
22:56 Guingamp 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Neymar scores and assists Cavani on debut after bizarre Ikoko own
22:25 ´Something was happening´ at Chelsea to allow Matic sale, Mourinho claims
22:05 Celta Vigo 4 Roma 1: Sisto stuns Giallorossi
21:44 Benching Mbappe a club decision, says Monaco boss Jardim
20:33 I wanted a hat-trick, jokes Lukaku
20:23 Bilic: West Ham won´t forget Manchester United thrashing in a hurry
20:06 Neymar to make PSG debut from the start at Guingamp
19:59 Mourinho: Confidence the key for revitalised United
19:39 It´s just the start - Lukaku predicts bright future for United
19:32 Dream Premier League debuts: Lukaku, Lacazette and Rooney hit the ground running
19:16 Marvellous Monaco match Ligue 1 record for consecutive wins
18:57 Manchester United 4 West Ham 0: Lukaku delivers on Old Trafford debut
18:51 Dijon 1 Monaco 4: Falcao hat-trick fires champions to win as Mbappe watches on
18:29 Barcelona buying Paulinho a boost for CSL, says Villas-Boas
18:24 Hamburg humbled by 10-man Osnabruck in DFB-Pokal
18:05 New players, more quality - Pochettino outlines hopes for the transfer window
17:57 There was no need to react - Alli vows to keep cool after Shelvey incident
17:41 Ligue 1: Three goalkeepers for Lille; three points for Strasbourg
17:32 Guangzhou captain confirms Paulinho will join Barcelona
17:28 I think 3-0 would have been fairer - Pochettino enjoys comfortable opening win
17:12 Benitez claims Kane tackle was worse than Shelvey red
16:59 Mane making no excuses for Liverpool´s draw at Watford
16:42 Norwich City 1 Sunderland 3: Grabban at the double against former club
16:32 Manchester United squad Mourinho´s favourite ever
16:31 Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 2: Alli and Davies punish Shelvey for petulant red card
16:27 Mbappe returns to the bench for Monaco
15:03 Game of Thrones spoiler alert: Thierry Henry and Gary Neville join the Night´s Watch
13:52 Bayern president praises Dortmund´s Dembele determination
13:13 €222m for Neymar? He´s not that good! - Bayern president Hoeness
12:43 Ceballos could make Real Madrid debut in El Clasico
12:29 Schalke in talks with Chelsea about Rahman loan
12:14 Ashley admits to naivety upon Newcastle takeover
10:57 Dortmund star Aubameyang reignites AC Milan rumours: I would like to return but they aren´t doing an
10:33 Hart out to prove a point to Bilic and Southgate at West Ham, not Guardiola
09:52 Barcelona target Dembele´s Dortmund suspension to remain in place indefinitely
08:24 Keita ´profoundly hurt´ by Lazio after Supercoppa Italiana snub
07:52 Wenger: No update on Sanchez amid transfer talk
07:24 MLS Review: Villa sinks struggling Galaxy, Kaka bizarrely sent off after video review
05:38 Lloris defends Tottenham´s transfers after Rose outburst
05:14 Spalletti: Perisic wants to stay at Inter
02:14 ´I´m on fire´ - Man United boss Mourinho ready for title challenge
00:11 Coppa Italia: Bologna crash out, Cagliari through on penalties

Saturday 12 August

22:38 Pellegrino hoping wantaway Van Dijk can be reintegrated into Southampton squad
22:25 Inter 1 Real Betis 0: Icardi wins it on Dalbert debut
22:15 Brighton boss Hughton positive despite Manchester City defeat
21:52 I want to say thank you – Guardiola praises Manchester City owners for new signings
21:50 Kompany certain Manchester City better than last season
21:41 Championship Review: Cardiff, Wolves, Forest and Ipswich stay perfect
20:58 Sigurdsson switch ´getting closer´ as Clement waits on signings
20:51 Valverde tight-lipped over Paulinho, Coutinho and Dembele
20:48 Neymar named in PSG squad to face Guingamp
20:43 Koeman praises Pickford´s stellar Everton start
20:26 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 2: Ruthless Aguero makes the difference for Guardiola
20:09 Reported Tottenham target Sanchez left out of Ajax team
20:05 Two-goal hero Mounie to take picture of Premier League table after sending Huddersfield top
20:01 Allegri tells Juventus to use anger from Champions League final loss
19:50 Dortmund´s Dembele situation difficult, says Aubameyang
19:40 I´ll start planning to play with nine or 10 men! – Conte admits Chelsea lost their heads
19:38 ´It doesn´t get much better´ - Everton hero Rooney savouring second chance
19:29 Ancelotti pleased with Bayern spirit after second-half romp
19:28 Chelsea victory quietens Burnley doubters, says Dyche
19:26 The squad is just not strong enough - Pulis seeks reinforcements despite opening-day win
19:18 Pique: I knew Neymar was leaving when I sent ´se queda´ tweet
18:45 Clement demands more attacking guile from Swans
18:05 Everton 1 Stoke City 0: Rooney winner seals dream Premier League return
17:58 Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 3: Mounie at double as terrific Terriers make stunning Premier Le
17:57 Chelsea 2 Burnley 3: Nine-man Premier League champions fall to stunning defeat
17:56 Aubameyang hat-trick breaks Dortmund´s foreign scoring record
17:52 West Brom 1 Bournemouth 0: Hegazi header earns Pulis all three points
17:51 Southampton 0 Swansea City 0: Saints rue host of missed chances
17:30 Chemnitzer 0 Bayern Munich 5: Lewandowski at the double as Ancelotti´s men progress in style
17:29 Ward own goal gives Huddersfield piece of Premier League history
17:28 He´s back! Wayne Rooney right on target in Everton return
17:25 Rielasingen-Arlen 0 Borussia Dortmund 4: Aubameyang hits hat-trick for holders
17:20 Record-breaking Rooney on target in Everton return
16:59 Coutinho saga far from Klopp´s primary focus
16:44 Klopp left fuming with Britos´ ´offside´ goal
16:35 Gary Cahill sent off 14 minutes into Chelsea´s title defence
16:18 Dortmund to provide Sunday update on Barca target Dembele
15:35 Watford 3 Liverpool 3: Late Britos header denies Klopp´s men
15:35 Shaw still loved at Manchester United - agent
15:06 Ajax offer Davinson Sanchez new contract amid Tottenham reports
14:36 Neymar´s image rights not included in PSG contract
14:18 Girotto hails Ranieri after leaving Chapecoense for Nantes
14:08 Giroud confirms Arsenal stay after opening-day winner
13:45 Zidane delighted ahead of new Madrid deal
13:30 PSG´s Bahebeck heads to Utrecht on loan
13:21 Zidane: Neymar-less Blaugrana not the weakest Barca
13:10 Barcelona v Real Madrid: Can the Supercopa set the tone for LaLiga?
12:56 He would do so well at Barca - Xavi wants Seri at Camp Nou
12:22 Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Moreno seals final pre-season win for Simeone
12:00 Salah fulfilling PlayStation dream at Liverpool
11:08 Varela leaves Manchester United for Penarol return
11:04 Xavi: Nobody thought Neymar would leave Barcelona
09:57 Valencia deny Chelsea bid for Cancelo but hope to seal double Inter swoop
05:13 Liverpool ´on fire´ for season start, says Emre Can
03:51 Pellegrino issues Van Dijk warning
02:34 Morocco announces 2026 World Cup bid
01:40 Mourinho ready for second-year success
01:17 People used to Google ´Pochettino´ - Spurs boss responds to Rose
00:43 Chelsea are not title favourites - Conte dismisses champions prospects
00:15 Vardy laments another late Leicester reverse at Arsenal

Facebook