Neymar showed why PSG wanted to sign him - Alves

Dani Alves lauded Neymar's debut after the world's most expensive player marked his Paris Saint-Germain bow with a goal.

After completing a €222million move from Barcelona, Neymar's career at PSG got off to a stunning start as he scored and set up another in Sunday's 3-0 Ligue 1 win at Guingamp.

Neymar sent a delightful throughball to Edinson Cavani for PSG's second goal before the Brazil international tapped home into an empty net with eight minutes remaining.

"I believe he showed why PSG wanted to sign him [Neymar], to be decisive as he was and help our team achieve good results," Alves said.

"He performed well, and all of us had great expectations about this match too. We wanted him to have his debut and help us, and no doubt we're stronger with him now.

"A player cannot rely only on his name to make a difference, but also has to work hard and make things happen on the pitch. And that's Neymar's differential, he's not only a global name, he deserves his greatness."