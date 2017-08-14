Monaco´s Fabinho still wants out

Fabinho has left little room for doubt that he intends to leave Monaco as the Ligue 1 champions look set to lose another star player.

Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko have already left, while Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Fabinho have also been linked with departures.

For his part, Fabinho - a reported target for Manchester United - has made no secret of his desire to secure a transfer and he reaffirmed that after Monaco's 4-1 win over Dijon.

"I feel good, there is nothing to say about my situation, the club knows my will," said the 23-year-old. "I hope we will continue this way and that Monaco will still be okay."

The principality club's vice-president Vadim Vasilyev said last month that they would not sell Lemar or Fabinho in this transfer window.

He said: "We have kept all of the key players that we intended to keep.

"Fabinho is a must-have player in midfield who was being courted by all the major clubs. I will also address speculation about Lemar: he is staying with us. We have discussed this.

"Both these players have tremendous talent and are essential for our team.

"We must not await further departures, rather arrivals."