Related

Article

Hoffenheim prodigy Nagelsmann paving the way for young coaches in Bundesliga

14 August 2017 11:57

As Hoffenheim prepare to test themselves against Liverpool in the Champions League play-offs, Julian Nagelsmann knows he has paved the way for young coaches in the Bundesliga.

Nagelsmann – the Bundesliga's youngest ever head coach – was just 28 years of age when he was fast-tracked from Hoffenheim's successful youth team to the club's senior role following the sudden resignation of Huub Stevens due to health reasons in February 2016.

After steering Hoffenheim away from relegation in 2015-16, 30-year-old Nagelsmann guided the Germans to fourth and Champions League qualification last season.

While eyebrows were raised when Hoffenheim's hierarchy turned to Nagelsmann, they had long been moulding the former Under-19s boss, and rival clubs are now trying to replicate what has been achieved at Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

Schalke have appointed 31-year-old Domenico Tedesco, while Hannes Wolf, 36, is in charge of newly-promoted Stuttgart.

Speaking exclusively to Omnisport ahead of Tuesday's visit of Liverpool, Nagelsmann said: "My appointment as head coach certainly paved the way for other young coaches. However, I could also have fallen flat on my face. If it doesn't work out, people will say 'How can you do such a load of rubbish as a young head coach?'

"If it would not have worked out for me, Domenico Tedesco and Hannes Wolf would probably not be head coaches in the Bundesliga right now."

Dubbed 'Baby Mourinho' by former goalkeeper-turned WWE star Tim Wiese, Nagelsmann's remarkable success has come after just one full season at Hoffenheim.

Nagelsmann – whose playing career was cut short before it even started due to persistent knee problems as a teenager – took over a club in desperate trouble but he restored Hoffenheim's ailing fortunes as he preserved their top-flight status by a solitary point.

That was the beginning of something special in the Rhine-Neckar Metropolitan Region, as Hoffenheim started the 2016-17 campaign without defeat in 17 matches.

While many expected the wheels to fall off throughout the season, Nagelsmann and Hoffenheim continued to march on, claiming the prized scalp of Bayern Munich, eventually finishing fourth and only five points adrift of runners-up RB Leipzig.

"For us, it was certainly not a coincidence that we played the best season in our club's history, instead it was down to hard work," Nagelsmann said. "The good league position was on the one hand down to our consistently good performances and on the other side it was down to other clubs playing below their expectations, clubs like Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke, Wolfsburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.

"Success on the pitch is every sportsman's goal, I am no different in that aspect," he continued. "But I always see this success as a result of all the coaching staff working together. After all, everyone in our club is working hard so that in the end we perform well."

Comparing the status of the club to when he first assumed control, Nagelsmann – who has helped revolutionise not only Hoffenheim but the Bundesliga with the introduction of a 6x3-metre videowall to analyse training – added: "Boredom is the worst factor, this is a big danger for any well-functioning relationship - be this for me as a head coach working together with the players or be this in a private relationship.

"There has always got to be that bit of fire. I have a good rhetoric and I can excite groups of people. I already managed to do that in school. You need this gift in order to stand in front of a group of people and to convince them of an idea. You need to be very brave if you want to be a successful head coach – you need to try new things, not be afraid of making mistakes and of negative consequences. And you need to have good tactical knowledge."

Nagelsmann's exploits were rewarded with a new contract until 2021, having been tipped to become the future coach of Bayern and Germany.

"My contract extension was generally an important sign for Hoffenheim and the players and they are now secure in knowing that I will be here next year and will stay on for a few more years after that," he said. "However I will not make the mistake and say that I will stay until a certain date, because I don't even know what that would be myself. Because this is a business where both sides have to make a decision – the club and me."

Now Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim are gearing up for a blockbuster showdown against Premier League giants Liverpool, with a spot in the Champions League group stage up for grabs.

It will also be an opportunity for Nagelsmann – a prodigy of Thomas Tuchel having worked closely with the former Borussia Dortmund boss during their time at Augsburg – to pit himself against countryman Jurgen Klopp. 

"We are totally looking forward to going into these games. I don't think it is a good idea to put up the warning signals before you even start. We have been drawn against a strong opponent. But we will meet this challenge in a confident manner," said Nagelsmann, who previously met with Bayern's most influential men during Pep Guardiola's tenure at the Allianz Arena as they attempted to lure the highly-rated coach.

"Taking part in the Champions League play-offs is our just reward. We worked hard for a whole year to be able to take part in European competition and we are looking forward to the exciting tasks we will be facing."

It is a big week for Hoffenheim, with the Bundesliga also set to kick-off, starting against visiting Werder Bremen on Saturday.

They will do it without former captain Sebastian Rudy and key defender Niklas Sule, who have both departed for champions Bayern, but Nagelsmann still has a "great" target in place for the season ahead.

"It is part of our philosophy, the way things are done here in Hoffenheim, to develop players. Niklas, who came from our own academy and made it all the way to the national side is an excellent example of this," Nagelsmann said.

"Sebastian also developed a lot as a player here – he started as a talented football player and developed into a key player and full German international. The important thing for me is that we maintain the structure behind the team and that we have strengthened our squad with exciting new players. I am certain we have a very capable group of players ready for the new season.

"I won't force any position in the table. But I still have a great target. I don't want to hear the words 'double pressure' and 'danger'. Because then we should have thought this through differently in the second half of the season. Then we would have had to say we are not in the mood to have the double pressure and we would lose the games.

"Now we are there and now we will give everything. Because as I said taking part in European competition is the just reward for all the hard work we put in last season."

Sponsored links

Monday 14 August

13:38 Perez´s agent hopes for striker´s Deportivo return
13:26 Kompany: City more flexible under Pep than Mancini
13:14 Coutinho left out of Liverpool´s Champions League play-off squad
13:10 Barcelona confirm €40m deal for Guangzhou Evergrande´s Paulinho
12:45 Mata delighted as West Ham thrashing banishes Super Cup disappointment
12:26 Monaco´s Fabinho still wants out
11:57 Hoffenheim prodigy Nagelsmann paving the way for young coaches in Bundesliga
11:29 Don´t pity me - Liverpool´s Ings on the long road to recovery
10:12 Real Madrid´s Cristiano Ronaldo may land 12-match ban after referee shove
09:49 Rooney: Everton return brings out the best in me
09:04 Chelsea outcast Costa ´loved´ by team-mates
08:37 Dybala warns against complacency after Lazio loss
07:46 Mbappe can be important for PSG - Thiago Silva
04:29 Ronaldo mocks Messi with shirt celebration at Camp Nou
03:36 DC United 0 Real Salt Lake 1: Visitors win postponed MLS clash
03:22 Neymar showed why PSG wanted to sign him - Alves
02:46 Valverde: Barca not as bad as scoreline suggests against Madrid
02:01 Zidane frustrated by Ronaldo´s ´harsh´ red card against Barca
01:25 Allegri blasts Juventus for Supercoppa performance
01:19 Ronaldo didn´t dive and Real Madrid could appeal against red card, says Ramos
01:03 Costa: Chelsea have treated me like a criminal
00:44 Barcelona need signings but not because of Supercopa loss, says Busquets
00:20 Neymar feels ´more alive than ever´ after sparkling PSG bow

Sunday 13 August

23:57 Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo hits wondergoal before seeing red in thrilling Supercopa clash
23:30 Guardiola warns Manchester City midfielders over rotation
23:18 Up and running: Neymar wastes little time in making his mark at PSG
23:09 Juventus 2 Lazio 3: Murgia Lazio´s last-gasp hero after Immobile and Dybala doubles
22:56 Guingamp 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Neymar scores and assists Cavani on debut after bizarre Ikoko own
22:25 ´Something was happening´ at Chelsea to allow Matic sale, Mourinho claims
22:05 Celta Vigo 4 Roma 1: Sisto stuns Giallorossi
21:44 Benching Mbappe a club decision, says Monaco boss Jardim
20:33 I wanted a hat-trick, jokes Lukaku
20:23 Bilic: West Ham won´t forget Manchester United thrashing in a hurry
20:06 Neymar to make PSG debut from the start at Guingamp
19:59 Mourinho: Confidence the key for revitalised United
19:39 It´s just the start - Lukaku predicts bright future for United
19:32 Dream Premier League debuts: Lukaku, Lacazette and Rooney hit the ground running
19:16 Marvellous Monaco match Ligue 1 record for consecutive wins
18:57 Manchester United 4 West Ham 0: Lukaku delivers on Old Trafford debut
18:51 Dijon 1 Monaco 4: Falcao hat-trick fires champions to win as Mbappe watches on
18:29 Barcelona buying Paulinho a boost for CSL, says Villas-Boas
18:24 Hamburg humbled by 10-man Osnabruck in DFB-Pokal
18:05 New players, more quality - Pochettino outlines hopes for the transfer window
17:57 There was no need to react - Alli vows to keep cool after Shelvey incident
17:41 Ligue 1: Three goalkeepers for Lille; three points for Strasbourg
17:32 Guangzhou captain confirms Paulinho will join Barcelona
17:28 I think 3-0 would have been fairer - Pochettino enjoys comfortable opening win
17:12 Benitez claims Kane tackle was worse than Shelvey red
16:59 Mane making no excuses for Liverpool´s draw at Watford
16:42 Norwich City 1 Sunderland 3: Grabban at the double against former club
16:32 Manchester United squad Mourinho´s favourite ever
16:31 Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 2: Alli and Davies punish Shelvey for petulant red card
16:27 Mbappe returns to the bench for Monaco
15:03 Game of Thrones spoiler alert: Thierry Henry and Gary Neville join the Night´s Watch
13:52 Bayern president praises Dortmund´s Dembele determination
13:13 €222m for Neymar? He´s not that good! - Bayern president Hoeness
12:43 Ceballos could make Real Madrid debut in El Clasico
12:29 Schalke in talks with Chelsea about Rahman loan
12:14 Ashley admits to naivety upon Newcastle takeover
10:57 Dortmund star Aubameyang reignites AC Milan rumours: I would like to return but they aren´t doing an
10:33 Hart out to prove a point to Bilic and Southgate at West Ham, not Guardiola
09:52 Barcelona target Dembele´s Dortmund suspension to remain in place indefinitely
08:24 Keita ´profoundly hurt´ by Lazio after Supercoppa Italiana snub
07:52 Wenger: No update on Sanchez amid transfer talk
07:24 MLS Review: Villa sinks struggling Galaxy, Kaka bizarrely sent off after video review
05:38 Lloris defends Tottenham´s transfers after Rose outburst
05:14 Spalletti: Perisic wants to stay at Inter
02:14 ´I´m on fire´ - Man United boss Mourinho ready for title challenge
00:11 Coppa Italia: Bologna crash out, Cagliari through on penalties

Saturday 12 August

22:38 Pellegrino hoping wantaway Van Dijk can be reintegrated into Southampton squad
22:25 Inter 1 Real Betis 0: Icardi wins it on Dalbert debut
22:15 Brighton boss Hughton positive despite Manchester City defeat
21:52 I want to say thank you – Guardiola praises Manchester City owners for new signings
21:50 Kompany certain Manchester City better than last season
21:41 Championship Review: Cardiff, Wolves, Forest and Ipswich stay perfect
20:58 Sigurdsson switch ´getting closer´ as Clement waits on signings
20:51 Valverde tight-lipped over Paulinho, Coutinho and Dembele
20:48 Neymar named in PSG squad to face Guingamp
20:43 Koeman praises Pickford´s stellar Everton start
20:26 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 2: Ruthless Aguero makes the difference for Guardiola
20:09 Reported Tottenham target Sanchez left out of Ajax team
20:05 Two-goal hero Mounie to take picture of Premier League table after sending Huddersfield top
20:01 Allegri tells Juventus to use anger from Champions League final loss
19:50 Dortmund´s Dembele situation difficult, says Aubameyang
19:40 I´ll start planning to play with nine or 10 men! – Conte admits Chelsea lost their heads
19:38 ´It doesn´t get much better´ - Everton hero Rooney savouring second chance
19:29 Ancelotti pleased with Bayern spirit after second-half romp
19:28 Chelsea victory quietens Burnley doubters, says Dyche
19:26 The squad is just not strong enough - Pulis seeks reinforcements despite opening-day win
19:18 Pique: I knew Neymar was leaving when I sent ´se queda´ tweet
18:45 Clement demands more attacking guile from Swans
18:05 Everton 1 Stoke City 0: Rooney winner seals dream Premier League return
17:58 Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 3: Mounie at double as terrific Terriers make stunning Premier Le
17:57 Chelsea 2 Burnley 3: Nine-man Premier League champions fall to stunning defeat
17:56 Aubameyang hat-trick breaks Dortmund´s foreign scoring record
17:52 West Brom 1 Bournemouth 0: Hegazi header earns Pulis all three points
17:51 Southampton 0 Swansea City 0: Saints rue host of missed chances
17:30 Chemnitzer 0 Bayern Munich 5: Lewandowski at the double as Ancelotti´s men progress in style
17:29 Ward own goal gives Huddersfield piece of Premier League history
17:28 He´s back! Wayne Rooney right on target in Everton return
17:25 Rielasingen-Arlen 0 Borussia Dortmund 4: Aubameyang hits hat-trick for holders
17:20 Record-breaking Rooney on target in Everton return
16:59 Coutinho saga far from Klopp´s primary focus
16:44 Klopp left fuming with Britos´ ´offside´ goal
16:35 Gary Cahill sent off 14 minutes into Chelsea´s title defence
16:18 Dortmund to provide Sunday update on Barca target Dembele
15:35 Watford 3 Liverpool 3: Late Britos header denies Klopp´s men
15:35 Shaw still loved at Manchester United - agent
15:06 Ajax offer Davinson Sanchez new contract amid Tottenham reports
14:36 Neymar´s image rights not included in PSG contract
14:18 Girotto hails Ranieri after leaving Chapecoense for Nantes
14:08 Giroud confirms Arsenal stay after opening-day winner
13:45 Zidane delighted ahead of new Madrid deal
13:30 PSG´s Bahebeck heads to Utrecht on loan
13:21 Zidane: Neymar-less Blaugrana not the weakest Barca
13:10 Barcelona v Real Madrid: Can the Supercopa set the tone for LaLiga?
12:56 He would do so well at Barca - Xavi wants Seri at Camp Nou
12:22 Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Moreno seals final pre-season win for Simeone
12:00 Salah fulfilling PlayStation dream at Liverpool
11:08 Varela leaves Manchester United for Penarol return
11:04 Xavi: Nobody thought Neymar would leave Barcelona
09:57 Valencia deny Chelsea bid for Cancelo but hope to seal double Inter swoop
05:13 Liverpool ´on fire´ for season start, says Emre Can
03:51 Pellegrino issues Van Dijk warning
02:34 Morocco announces 2026 World Cup bid
01:40 Mourinho ready for second-year success
01:17 People used to Google ´Pochettino´ - Spurs boss responds to Rose
00:43 Chelsea are not title favourites - Conte dismisses champions prospects
00:15 Vardy laments another late Leicester reverse at Arsenal

Facebook