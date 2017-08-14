Feghouli joins Galatasaray for €4.25m

Galatasaray have announced the signing of Sofiane Feghouli from West Ham for a fee of €4.25million.
The 27-year-old joins the Super Lig side just a year after signing for the Hammers from Valencia on a three-season deal.
Feghouli has signed a five-year contract with Galatasaray and is their seventh signing of a productive transfer window.
"West Ham United would like to thank Sofiane for his efforts and wish him well in his future career," the Premier League club said in a statement.
Feghouli: Şampiyonluk için geldim!https://t.co/niFAgTMldo pic.twitter.com/RFxcCKW7H6— Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) August 14, 2017
Feghouli's exit comes amid reports that West Ham are closing in on a club-record £30m deal for William Carvalho.
The Portugal international was left out of Sporting CP's squad for their Champions League play-off first leg with FCSB on Tuesday.
Estes são os convocados para o jogo de amanhã! Qual seria o teu 11 inicial? pic.twitter.com/gXs9LDgA6n— Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) August 14, 2017
