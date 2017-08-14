Danny Ings does not want pity after his rotten luck with injuries, but the striker did call for patience as a Liverpool return draws nearer.
The former Burnley striker has seen his first two seasons at Anfield decimated by fitness setbacks, with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and a serious knee problem limiting him to just six Premier League appearances.
He returned to full training last month and scored for the Under-23s against Swansea City on Friday, marking a landmark milestone in his long road to recovery.
But, despite all his woes, Ings is not seeking sympathy - only a little more time to rediscover his form and fitness.
"I don't want anybody to feel sorry for me," he told the club's official website. "At the end of the day, it was an injury and they're part of the game. They happen to a hell of lot of people, especially nowadays with how fast the games are.
"The only thing I want from people is patience, which I have had in unbelievable levels and everyone has been so positive. I am where I want to be at this moment in time, but there's still a lot of hard graft left for me to do before I am back to where I’m striving to get to.
A winning start for #LFCU23s in their 2017-18 #PL2 campaign! pic.twitter.com/Anj4QcV4fl— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2017
"Things don't just happen overnight for you. I know football can change overnight, but when you've had such a bad injury you've got to be really careful that you don't try to do too much and pick up little setbacks, so I'll keep taking it step-by-step until I get there.
"Everybody has been great in helping and supporting me to this point – and I am ready to go now and take those next steps."
Ings added that there was no confirmed date for his expected return for Liverpool, who drew their opening Premier League match of the season 3-3 at Watford.
|Hoffenheim prodigy Nagelsmann paving the way for young coaches in Bundesliga
|Don´t pity me - Liverpool´s Ings on the long road to recovery
|Real Madrid´s Cristiano Ronaldo may land 12-match ban after referee shove
|Rooney: Everton return brings out the best in me
|Chelsea outcast Costa ´loved´ by team-mates
|Dybala warns against complacency after Lazio loss
|Mbappe can be important for PSG - Thiago Silva
|Ronaldo mocks Messi with shirt celebration at Camp Nou
|DC United 0 Real Salt Lake 1: Visitors win postponed MLS clash
|Neymar showed why PSG wanted to sign him - Alves
|Valverde: Barca not as bad as scoreline suggests against Madrid
|Zidane frustrated by Ronaldo´s ´harsh´ red card against Barca
|Allegri blasts Juventus for Supercoppa performance
|Ronaldo didn´t dive and Real Madrid could appeal against red card, says Ramos
|Costa: Chelsea have treated me like a criminal
|Barcelona need signings but not because of Supercopa loss, says Busquets
|Neymar feels ´more alive than ever´ after sparkling PSG bow
|Barcelona 1 Real Madrid 3: Ronaldo hits wondergoal before seeing red in thrilling Supercopa clash
|Guardiola warns Manchester City midfielders over rotation
|Up and running: Neymar wastes little time in making his mark at PSG
|Juventus 2 Lazio 3: Murgia Lazio´s last-gasp hero after Immobile and Dybala doubles
|Guingamp 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3: Neymar scores and assists Cavani on debut after bizarre Ikoko own
|´Something was happening´ at Chelsea to allow Matic sale, Mourinho claims
|Celta Vigo 4 Roma 1: Sisto stuns Giallorossi
|Benching Mbappe a club decision, says Monaco boss Jardim
|I wanted a hat-trick, jokes Lukaku
|Bilic: West Ham won´t forget Manchester United thrashing in a hurry
|Neymar to make PSG debut from the start at Guingamp
|Mourinho: Confidence the key for revitalised United
|It´s just the start - Lukaku predicts bright future for United
|Dream Premier League debuts: Lukaku, Lacazette and Rooney hit the ground running
|Marvellous Monaco match Ligue 1 record for consecutive wins
|Manchester United 4 West Ham 0: Lukaku delivers on Old Trafford debut
|Dijon 1 Monaco 4: Falcao hat-trick fires champions to win as Mbappe watches on
|Barcelona buying Paulinho a boost for CSL, says Villas-Boas
|Hamburg humbled by 10-man Osnabruck in DFB-Pokal
|New players, more quality - Pochettino outlines hopes for the transfer window
|There was no need to react - Alli vows to keep cool after Shelvey incident
|Ligue 1: Three goalkeepers for Lille; three points for Strasbourg
|Guangzhou captain confirms Paulinho will join Barcelona
|I think 3-0 would have been fairer - Pochettino enjoys comfortable opening win
|Benitez claims Kane tackle was worse than Shelvey red
|Mane making no excuses for Liverpool´s draw at Watford
|Norwich City 1 Sunderland 3: Grabban at the double against former club
|Manchester United squad Mourinho´s favourite ever
|Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 2: Alli and Davies punish Shelvey for petulant red card
|Mbappe returns to the bench for Monaco
|Game of Thrones spoiler alert: Thierry Henry and Gary Neville join the Night´s Watch
|Bayern president praises Dortmund´s Dembele determination
|€222m for Neymar? He´s not that good! - Bayern president Hoeness
|Ceballos could make Real Madrid debut in El Clasico
|Schalke in talks with Chelsea about Rahman loan
|Ashley admits to naivety upon Newcastle takeover
|Dortmund star Aubameyang reignites AC Milan rumours: I would like to return but they aren´t doing an
|Hart out to prove a point to Bilic and Southgate at West Ham, not Guardiola
|Barcelona target Dembele´s Dortmund suspension to remain in place indefinitely
|Keita ´profoundly hurt´ by Lazio after Supercoppa Italiana snub
|Wenger: No update on Sanchez amid transfer talk
|MLS Review: Villa sinks struggling Galaxy, Kaka bizarrely sent off after video review
|Lloris defends Tottenham´s transfers after Rose outburst
|Spalletti: Perisic wants to stay at Inter
|´I´m on fire´ - Man United boss Mourinho ready for title challenge
|Coppa Italia: Bologna crash out, Cagliari through on penalties
|Pellegrino hoping wantaway Van Dijk can be reintegrated into Southampton squad
|Inter 1 Real Betis 0: Icardi wins it on Dalbert debut
|Brighton boss Hughton positive despite Manchester City defeat
|I want to say thank you – Guardiola praises Manchester City owners for new signings
|Kompany certain Manchester City better than last season
|Championship Review: Cardiff, Wolves, Forest and Ipswich stay perfect
|Sigurdsson switch ´getting closer´ as Clement waits on signings
|Valverde tight-lipped over Paulinho, Coutinho and Dembele
|Neymar named in PSG squad to face Guingamp
|Koeman praises Pickford´s stellar Everton start
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 2: Ruthless Aguero makes the difference for Guardiola
|Reported Tottenham target Sanchez left out of Ajax team
|Two-goal hero Mounie to take picture of Premier League table after sending Huddersfield top
|Allegri tells Juventus to use anger from Champions League final loss
|Dortmund´s Dembele situation difficult, says Aubameyang
|I´ll start planning to play with nine or 10 men! – Conte admits Chelsea lost their heads
|´It doesn´t get much better´ - Everton hero Rooney savouring second chance
|Ancelotti pleased with Bayern spirit after second-half romp
|Chelsea victory quietens Burnley doubters, says Dyche
|The squad is just not strong enough - Pulis seeks reinforcements despite opening-day win
|Pique: I knew Neymar was leaving when I sent ´se queda´ tweet
|Clement demands more attacking guile from Swans
|Everton 1 Stoke City 0: Rooney winner seals dream Premier League return
|Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 3: Mounie at double as terrific Terriers make stunning Premier Le
|Chelsea 2 Burnley 3: Nine-man Premier League champions fall to stunning defeat
|Aubameyang hat-trick breaks Dortmund´s foreign scoring record
|West Brom 1 Bournemouth 0: Hegazi header earns Pulis all three points
|Southampton 0 Swansea City 0: Saints rue host of missed chances
|Chemnitzer 0 Bayern Munich 5: Lewandowski at the double as Ancelotti´s men progress in style
|Ward own goal gives Huddersfield piece of Premier League history
|He´s back! Wayne Rooney right on target in Everton return
|Rielasingen-Arlen 0 Borussia Dortmund 4: Aubameyang hits hat-trick for holders
|Record-breaking Rooney on target in Everton return
|Coutinho saga far from Klopp´s primary focus
|Klopp left fuming with Britos´ ´offside´ goal
|Gary Cahill sent off 14 minutes into Chelsea´s title defence
|Dortmund to provide Sunday update on Barca target Dembele
|Watford 3 Liverpool 3: Late Britos header denies Klopp´s men
|Shaw still loved at Manchester United - agent
|Ajax offer Davinson Sanchez new contract amid Tottenham reports
|Neymar´s image rights not included in PSG contract
|Girotto hails Ranieri after leaving Chapecoense for Nantes
|Giroud confirms Arsenal stay after opening-day winner
|Zidane delighted ahead of new Madrid deal
|PSG´s Bahebeck heads to Utrecht on loan
|Zidane: Neymar-less Blaugrana not the weakest Barca
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Can the Supercopa set the tone for LaLiga?
|He would do so well at Barca - Xavi wants Seri at Camp Nou
|Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Moreno seals final pre-season win for Simeone
|Salah fulfilling PlayStation dream at Liverpool
|Varela leaves Manchester United for Penarol return
|Xavi: Nobody thought Neymar would leave Barcelona
|Valencia deny Chelsea bid for Cancelo but hope to seal double Inter swoop
|Liverpool ´on fire´ for season start, says Emre Can
|Pellegrino issues Van Dijk warning
|Morocco announces 2026 World Cup bid
|Mourinho ready for second-year success
|People used to Google ´Pochettino´ - Spurs boss responds to Rose
|Chelsea are not title favourites - Conte dismisses champions prospects
|Vardy laments another late Leicester reverse at Arsenal