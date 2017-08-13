Related

Neymar to make PSG debut from the start at Guingamp

13 August 2017 20:06

Following his world-record €222million move from Barcelona, Neymar will make his Paris Saint-Germain debut on Sunday after being named in the starting XI to face Guingamp.

The Brazilian completed his sensational switch earlier this month and was presented to the Parc des Princes crowd before taking a watching brief as PSG opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-0 win over Amiens last weekend.

It was confirmed on Friday that the forward had been cleared to face Guingamp after his move was officially ratified following the receipt of his international transfer certificate by the French Football Federation.

Neymar will line up in a front three alongside Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria, with Javier Pastore dropping to the bench after starting against Amiens.

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
7 Troyes 2 +1 4
8 Guingamp 1 +2 3
9 PSG 1 +2 3
10 Toulouse 2 +0 3
11 Lille 2 +0 3

