Monaco equalled the record for consecutive wins in Ligue 1 with their 4-1 victory away to Dijon on Sunday.
Radamel Falcao's hat-trick and a goal from Jemerson secured the champions' 14th win in a row in the French top flight.
The run matches that achieved by Bordeaux between March and August in 2009.
Leonardo Jardim's side join Lyon, Marseille and Saint-Etienne in winning their first two games of 2017-18. Paris Saint-Germain or Guingamp can do the same with a victory when they meet later on Sunday.
14 - Monaco have won their last 14 games in Ligue 1, the joint-best run in the French top-flight alongside Bordeaux in 2009. Invincible. pic.twitter.com/ecaQrZGiy5— OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 13, 2017
|I wanted a hat-trick, jokes Lukaku
|Bilic: West Ham won´t forget Manchester United thrashing in a hurry
|Neymar to make PSG debut from the start at Guingamp
|Mourinho: Confidence the key for revitalised United
|It´s just the start - Lukaku predicts bright future for United
|Dream Premier League debuts: Lukaku, Lacazette and Rooney hit the ground running
|Marvellous Monaco match Ligue 1 record for consecutive wins
|Manchester United 4 West Ham 0: Lukaku delivers on Old Trafford debut
|Dijon 1 Monaco 4: Falcao hat-trick fires champions to win as Mbappe watches on
|Barcelona buying Paulinho a boost for CSL, says Villas-Boas
|Hamburg humbled by 10-man Osnabruck in DFB-Pokal
|New players, more quality - Pochettino outlines hopes for the transfer window
|There was no need to react - Alli vows to keep cool after Shelvey incident
|Ligue 1: Three goalkeepers for Lille; three points for Strasbourg
|Guangzhou captain confirms Paulinho will join Barcelona
|I think 3-0 would have been fairer - Pochettino enjoys comfortable opening win
|Benitez claims Kane tackle was worse than Shelvey red
|Mane making no excuses for Liverpool´s draw at Watford
|Norwich City 1 Sunderland 3: Grabban at the double against former club
|Manchester United squad Mourinho´s favourite ever
|Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 2: Alli and Davies punish Shelvey for petulant red card
|Mbappe returns to the bench for Monaco
|Game of Thrones spoiler alert: Thierry Henry and Gary Neville join the Night´s Watch
|Bayern president praises Dortmund´s Dembele determination
|€222m for Neymar? He´s not that good! - Bayern president Hoeness
|Ceballos could make Real Madrid debut in El Clasico
|Schalke in talks with Chelsea about Rahman loan
|Ashley admits to naivety upon Newcastle takeover
|Dortmund star Aubameyang reignites AC Milan rumours: I would like to return but they aren´t doing an
|Hart out to prove a point to Bilic and Southgate at West Ham, not Guardiola
|Barcelona target Dembele´s Dortmund suspension to remain in place indefinitely
|Keita ´profoundly hurt´ by Lazio after Supercoppa Italiana snub
|Wenger: No update on Sanchez amid transfer talk
|MLS Review: Villa sinks struggling Galaxy, Kaka bizarrely sent off after video review
|Lloris defends Tottenham´s transfers after Rose outburst
|Spalletti: Perisic wants to stay at Inter
|´I´m on fire´ - Man United boss Mourinho ready for title challenge
|Coppa Italia: Bologna crash out, Cagliari through on penalties
|Pellegrino hoping wantaway Van Dijk can be reintegrated into Southampton squad
|Inter 1 Real Betis 0: Icardi wins it on Dalbert debut
|Brighton boss Hughton positive despite Manchester City defeat
|I want to say thank you – Guardiola praises Manchester City owners for new signings
|Kompany certain Manchester City better than last season
|Championship Review: Cardiff, Wolves, Forest and Ipswich stay perfect
|Sigurdsson switch ´getting closer´ as Clement waits on signings
|Valverde tight-lipped over Paulinho, Coutinho and Dembele
|Neymar named in PSG squad to face Guingamp
|Koeman praises Pickford´s stellar Everton start
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 2: Ruthless Aguero makes the difference for Guardiola
|Reported Tottenham target Sanchez left out of Ajax team
|Two-goal hero Mounie to take picture of Premier League table after sending Huddersfield top
|Allegri tells Juventus to use anger from Champions League final loss
|Dortmund´s Dembele situation difficult, says Aubameyang
|I´ll start planning to play with nine or 10 men! – Conte admits Chelsea lost their heads
|´It doesn´t get much better´ - Everton hero Rooney savouring second chance
|Ancelotti pleased with Bayern spirit after second-half romp
|Chelsea victory quietens Burnley doubters, says Dyche
|The squad is just not strong enough - Pulis seeks reinforcements despite opening-day win
|Pique: I knew Neymar was leaving when I sent ´se queda´ tweet
|Clement demands more attacking guile from Swans
|Everton 1 Stoke City 0: Rooney winner seals dream Premier League return
|Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 3: Mounie at double as terrific Terriers make stunning Premier Le
|Chelsea 2 Burnley 3: Nine-man Premier League champions fall to stunning defeat
|Aubameyang hat-trick breaks Dortmund´s foreign scoring record
|West Brom 1 Bournemouth 0: Hegazi header earns Pulis all three points
|Southampton 0 Swansea City 0: Saints rue host of missed chances
|Chemnitzer 0 Bayern Munich 5: Lewandowski at the double as Ancelotti´s men progress in style
|Ward own goal gives Huddersfield piece of Premier League history
|He´s back! Wayne Rooney right on target in Everton return
|Rielasingen-Arlen 0 Borussia Dortmund 4: Aubameyang hits hat-trick for holders
|Record-breaking Rooney on target in Everton return
|Coutinho saga far from Klopp´s primary focus
|Klopp left fuming with Britos´ ´offside´ goal
|Gary Cahill sent off 14 minutes into Chelsea´s title defence
|Dortmund to provide Sunday update on Barca target Dembele
|Watford 3 Liverpool 3: Late Britos header denies Klopp´s men
|Shaw still loved at Manchester United - agent
|Ajax offer Davinson Sanchez new contract amid Tottenham reports
|Neymar´s image rights not included in PSG contract
|Girotto hails Ranieri after leaving Chapecoense for Nantes
|Giroud confirms Arsenal stay after opening-day winner
|Zidane delighted ahead of new Madrid deal
|PSG´s Bahebeck heads to Utrecht on loan
|Zidane: Neymar-less Blaugrana not the weakest Barca
|Barcelona v Real Madrid: Can the Supercopa set the tone for LaLiga?
|He would do so well at Barca - Xavi wants Seri at Camp Nou
|Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Moreno seals final pre-season win for Simeone
|Salah fulfilling PlayStation dream at Liverpool
|Varela leaves Manchester United for Penarol return
|Xavi: Nobody thought Neymar would leave Barcelona
|Valencia deny Chelsea bid for Cancelo but hope to seal double Inter swoop
|Liverpool ´on fire´ for season start, says Emre Can
|Pellegrino issues Van Dijk warning
|Morocco announces 2026 World Cup bid
|Mourinho ready for second-year success
|People used to Google ´Pochettino´ - Spurs boss responds to Rose
|Chelsea are not title favourites - Conte dismisses champions prospects
|Vardy laments another late Leicester reverse at Arsenal
|He loves Arsenal and is loved - Wenger hails match-winner Giroud
|Same manager, same tactics, better players - Guardiola lays out Man City blueprint
|Getafe 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s strong XI labours to pre-season stalemate
|Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3: Giroud settles remarkable opening night thriller
|Lacazette quick off the mark to extend opening day record
|Rivaldo endorses ´good option´ Coutinho as Barcelona begin life without Neymar
|TEAM NEWS: Lacazette and Ozil both start for Arsenal
|Jesus welcomes Aguero competition on trophy charge for Manchester City
|Rincon leaves Juventus after seven months
|De Boer unsure if Liverpool defender Sakho will sign
|Higuain out as Aguero returns for Argentina
|Newcastle ´won´t generate´ the money Benitez wants
|Neymar cleared to make PSG debut against Guingamp
|Real Madrid confirm Vallejo injury
|Medel the latest ´come to Besiktas´ star
|Guardiola unmoved by Manchester City favourite tag
|Chelsea boss Conte expects six-team Premier League title race
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia facing a month out with thigh injury
|Ancelotti defiant in the face of Effenberg criticism
|Conte hits back at Wenger: I´m not looking for sympathy over Chelsea squad
|Manchester City spending unsustainable, admits Guardiola
|Mourinho predicts seven-way fight for Premier League title
|Stoke land Martins Indi on five-year deal
|Mourinho: Man Utd having conversations over Ibrahimovic return
|Pedro ruled out of Chelsea´s opener as Conte hints at Rudiger start
|Reports: Coutinho asks to leave Liverpool as Barcelona circle
|Robben & Alaba returns boost Bayern
|Emery refuses to rule out PSG raid for Mbappe
|Rose has Spurs future under Pochettino despite controversial interview
|Neymar physically ready for PSG debut - Emery
|Swansea expect Chelsea target Fernando Llorente to stay
|Danny Rose apologises to Tottenham after explosive interview
|´Se Queda´ - Liverpool troll Barcelona and Pique over Coutinho
|Klopp insists ´there is no plan B´ for Liverpool transfer targets
|Van Dijk to miss Swansea fixture
|Neymar in line for PSG debut after transfer certificate is sent to FFF
|Pogba is not special like Cantona or Giggs, says Moyes
|Abidal tells Mbappe to stay with Monaco
|Another title challenge? Orban and Leipzig braced for difficult second season
|Coutinho out of Liverpool´s clash with Watford with back injury
|Koeman puts £30m price-tag on Barkley
|Gabigol in talks to leave Inter for Sporting
|Mexican Football Federation stands by Marquez amid drug cartel allegations
|Liverpool confirm ´no offers will be considered´ for Coutinho
|Premier League 2017-18: Manchester City youngster Foden destined for greatness, says former coach
|Pulis extends contract with West Brom
|Premier League 2017-18: Can Lukaku solve Man Utd´s finishing woes? Opta stats show where top clubs m
|Morata: I´ve had 15 minutes and a missed penalty and they´re already killing me
|Orban: Leipzig expecting another great season from Liverpool target Keita
|Wenger doubts Tottenham can fill Wembley this season
|Arda reverses Turkey retirement after Lucescu talks
|Premier League 2017-18: Crabby Conte, Manchester money and other big issues in the new season
|Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, Santos advance to QFs as San Lorenzo win on penalties
|Crespo tips Man United to win Premier League
|Wenger hopes Arsenal´s Lacazette can emulate Ibrahimovic
|Iran ban two players from national team after playing Israelis
|Wenger praises Man City´s ´spectacular´ transfers and predicts hardest season yet
|EFL Cup draw: Southampton v Wolves as Blackburn face Burnley