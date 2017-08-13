Keita ´profoundly hurt´ by Lazio after Supercoppa Italiana snub

Balde Keita said he is "profoundly hurt" by Lazio after he was snubbed for the Supercoppa Italiana clash with Juventus, denying injury led to him being left out.

Keita will not be involved in Sunday's match against Italian champions Juventus amid links with the Turin giants as well as AC Milan.

The 22-year-old Senegal international forward hit out at Lazio for being overlooked for the Rome showpiece as he questioned his future at the club.

"The lack of a call-up for the Super Cup Final has profoundly hurt me," wrote Keita on Twitter.

"It is the first important match of the season, for which I had prepared and was ready for action.

"The decision made by the club, which evidently had nothing to do with purely sporting criteria, puts me in a psychologically uncomfortable position and right now I don't know how to evaluate the consequences of that."

Keita enjoyed a breakout campaign for Lazio last season, scoring 16 Serie A goals.