Zidane delighted ahead of new Madrid deal

Zinedine Zidane has expressed his delight after confirming reports that he is to sign a new three-year contract as Real Madrid coach.

The former France international has guided Madrid to consecutive Champions League titles and a LaLiga triumph since taking over from Rafael Benitez in January 2016, while a UEFA Super Cup victory over Manchester United in midweek got the new season off to a fine start.

And following reports of a new deal having been agreed, Zidane, speaking ahead of Sunday's Supercopa de Espana clash with Barcelona, described his delight at committing his future to the club as he looks to build on his group's positive mood.

"Yes, I am happy, but it does not mean anything," he told a pre-match news conference. "I can sign for 10 years, 20, but I know where I am.

"Here, you live from day to day; within a year you may not be here.

"I am very happy for this confidence [from the club]. We have worked well and then the goals are always the same - we want to win every game and every possible title.

"We are always in high spirits but now, at such a good moment, we enjoy it to the fullest. If we continue this way, it is because of the effort, being united and preparing the games.

"I know that when we go out onto the pitch we are united."