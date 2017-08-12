Ward own goal gives Huddersfield piece of Premier League history

Huddersfield Town became the first team to score their first Premier League goal through an own goal in their opening clash of the 2017-18 season against Crystal Palace.

The Yorkshire club secured promotion via the Championship play-offs last season, with their only goal across those three matches coming when Sheffield Wednesday's Tom Lees turned into his own net in the semi-final second leg.

And David Wagner's men broke the deadlock at Selhurst Park on Saturday in similar fashion, as Aaron Mooy's corner was flicked onto the far post by Christopher Schindler, before Joel Ward bundled the ball into his own net after Mathias Jorgensen had knocked it back across goal.

Steve Mounie then made it 2-0 with a brilliant header from a Mooy cross from the left, putting the visiting fans in dreamland at half-time in south London.