Vardy laments another late Leicester reverse at Arsenal

Jamie Vardy rued a familiar feeling of frustration at Arsenal after his brace could not stop Leicester City falling to an opening-day 4-3 defeat in the Premier League.
England striker Vardy claimed a goal either side of Danny Welbeck's equaliser at Emirates Stadium after strike partner Shinji Okazaki cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette's second-minute header.
But Leicester collapsed as substitutes Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud scored inside the final seven minutes to snatch a dramatic three points for Arsene Wenger's men.
Vardy terrorised a makeshift Arsenal defence throughout but was left to reflect on a last-gasp loss to the Gunners in north London for the third time in as many seasons.
"This has happened to us the last three seasons here," he told Sky Sports. "We put ourselves in a commanding position and a few lapses in concentration have cost us.
"We had quite a few chances. Unfortunately they didn't go in but we can take a lot of positives.
"Scoring three goals away from home is a positive and we'll get back on the training field to make sure we sort the problems out."
Foxes forward @vardy7 gives #lcfc the lead against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. #ArsLei pic.twitter.com/auCeZLM64H— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 11, 2017
Replays showed Mesut Ozil handled the ball in the build-up to the corner that resulted in Ramsey's 83rd-minute equaliser but Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare refused to let his team off the hook.
"I'm disappointed with the handball in the build-up, but once the corner's given you have to defend it better," he said.
"I don't know whether it was lack of concentration or game management."
Shakespeare praised Vardy, as well Harry Maguire after the close-season recruit from Hull City turned in an all-action debut from centre-back.
"I've been impressed with Harry Maguire since he came in. I wanted some Premier League, British experience," Shakespeare added. "He's young and will only get better.
"Jamie Vardy is back to his old self. We want him to be a nuisance.
"We're not going to be too down-hearted. We have to be positive as it's the first game."
