Reported Tottenham target Sanchez left out of Ajax team

Reported Tottenham target Davinson Sanchez was left out of the Ajax team for their Eredivisie opener with Heracles on Saturday amid doubts over his future.

With speculation earlier in the day claiming Spurs were hopeful of agreeing a deal for Sanchez - and despite director of football Marc Overmars confirming that the defender had received a contract offer from Ajax - he was replaced in the squad by Damil Dankerlui.

And, while coach Marcel Keizer insisted he wants to keep the Colombia international, he added that a lack of focus had cost Sanchez his place for this clash.

"Marc Overmars and I have both had contact with Davinson about the things that surround him," Keizer said.

"Of course, I hope he stays with Ajax, but, tonight, we play without him. I only want players with 100 per cent focus on Heracles versus Ajax."

Sanchez scored six goals in 32 Eredivisie appearances last term in his first season in Europe, also helping Ajax to the Europa League final.