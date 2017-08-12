PSG´s Bahebeck heads to Utrecht on loan

Paris Saint-Germain forward Jean-Christophe Bahebeck has sealed a season-long loan move to Utrecht.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals in 53 games for PSG and will return to the club next year, with no purchase option included in the deal with the Dutch side.

This is the third consecutive season in which Bahebeck has been sent out on loan by the Ligue 1 giants, having enjoyed spells at Pescara and Saint-Etienne in the last two years.

Bahebeck only scored four Serie A goals for Pescara, but ended the last campaign in form as he netted in each of his final two matches in Italy.

Utrecht, who finished fourth in Eredivisie last term, started the new season with a 3-0 win over ADO Den Haag on Friday.