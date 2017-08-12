Neymar´s image rights not included in PSG contract

Paris Saint-Germain's world record swoop for Neymar does not include the image rights for the Brazilian, according to his lawyers.

The Ligue 1 club signed Neymar in a sensational €222million move from Barcelona this month and much has been made of the fees involved in the deal, for both the player and his representatives.

However, Neymar will earn even more money given his image rights are not included in his PSG contract, meaning Unai Emery's side will have to pay extra should they wish to use them.

"It was not necessary to make any major changes because of past problems - the contract is simple," said Gustavo Xisto.

"There are no image rights, only a work contract that regulates the employer-employee relationship.

"[It is] the standard contract, which follows the French law, which is very rigid and does not allow the image rights. It is 100 per cent salary."

Neymar is set to make his PSG debut against Guingamp on Sunday after an administrative delay caused him to miss his new side's opening league win against Amiens.