Liverpool ´on fire´ for season start, says Emre Can

A fully-fit Emre Can believes Liverpool's vibrant and enthusiastic dressing room can generate a positive start to the Premier League season.

After an uninterrupted pre-season individually, in contrast to 12 months ago, Can is positive he is not the only one at Anfield who is eager for the season to begin.

Satisfied with preparations, he hopes it will provide a platform for the Reds to defeat Watford on Saturday and put early pressure on in the English title race.

"It was not the best start last year, to be honest. I was not properly fit and I came back late and I got an injury — it was not perfect," he told the club's website.

"Then I came back again and the team did very well so it was difficult to go into the team, but now is, I think, different.

"Hopefully, when I play I will bring good performances to the team and I hope that everybody brings a good performance to help us win the game."

Having scored a spectacular winner in Liverpool's last trip to Vicarage Road, the 23-year-old midfielder believes his side is ready to start well.

"I think everybody is looking forward to the new season," Can said. "Pre-season is over now and everybody's happy, I think we played a good pre-season and we can go with confidence into the new season.

"I think it (Watford) will be tough, but everybody is looking forward to it, everybody will be at 100 per cent and on fire for the season.

"Last time it was very tough, we won 1-0 and I remember in the last minute they hit the crossbar and it was nearly heartbreak for me! I hope of course that we will win the game, that's the most important thing in the first game."