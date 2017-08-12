Related

Article

Inter 1 Real Betis 0: Icardi wins it on Dalbert debut

12 August 2017 22:25

Mauro Icardi's penalty proved decisive as Inter defeated Real Betis 1-0 in Lecce to end an impressive pre-season campaign on a high.

In the week he was named in the Argentina squad, Icardi scored the only goal of the game in the first half, converting a spot-kick he had won himself.

New signing Dalbert, brought in for a reported €20million from Nice, made his debut and played for 72 minutes.

Good recent form has seen Inter record friendly wins over the likes of Lyon, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Villarreal, with Luciano Spalletti's men tasting victory once again to go into next week's home Serie A opener against Fiorentina in good spirits.

Real Betis beat AC Milan in an entertaining friendly on Wednesday, but they could not repeat the trick against the city rivals of Vincenzo Montella's men, Sergio Leon missing a good chance in either half.

Quique Setien's men open their LaLiga season with a daunting away match against Barcelona on August 20.

Betis should have taken the lead when Leon squandered a great early chance, firing over from an unmarked position 12 yards out after being set up by Antonio Barragan.

Ivan Perisic had an ambitious overhead kick from a tight angle punched away by Betis keeper Antonio Adan at the other end, before Matias Vecino headed just wide from the resulting corner.

Inter moved ahead on the half-hour mark, with some calamitous Betis defending giving them the opportunity.

A weak back-pass from Aissa Mandi allowed Icardi to seize possession and round Adan, who then brought him down for a penalty, despite the former Real Madrid shot stopper's fierce protests.

Icardi then took the spot-kick himself and confidently sent Adan the wrong way with a powerful effort.

After Icardi and Joao Mario came off at half-time, Samir Handanovic made his first save, stretching to hold Juanjo Narvaez's attempt. 

Eder, who replaced Icardi, saw a powerful 30-yard free-kick deflect narrowly wide for Inter.

Leon's poor night for Betis continued as he squandered another great chance, taking a touch and firing over after an excellent throughball from Joaquin.

And another Narvaez effort narrowly missed the target as Spalletti's side held on for victory and a clean sheet.

Sponsored links

Saturday 12 August

22:38 Pellegrino hoping wantaway Van Dijk can be reintegrated into Southampton squad
22:25 Inter 1 Real Betis 0: Icardi wins it on Dalbert debut
22:15 Brighton boss Hughton positive despite Manchester City defeat
21:52 I want to say thank you – Guardiola praises Manchester City owners for new signings
21:50 Kompany certain Manchester City better than last season
21:41 Championship Review: Cardiff, Wolves, Forest and Ipswich stay perfect
20:58 Sigurdsson switch ´getting closer´ as Clement waits on signings
20:51 Valverde tight-lipped over Paulinho, Coutinho and Dembele
20:48 Neymar named in PSG squad to face Guingamp
20:43 Koeman praises Pickford´s stellar Everton start
20:26 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 2: Ruthless Aguero makes the difference for Guardiola
20:09 Reported Tottenham target Sanchez left out of Ajax team
20:05 Two-goal hero Mounie to take picture of Premier League table after sending Huddersfield top
20:01 Allegri tells Juventus to use anger from Champions League final loss
19:50 Dortmund´s Dembele situation difficult, says Aubameyang
19:40 I´ll start planning to play with nine or 10 men! – Conte admits Chelsea lost their heads
19:38 ´It doesn´t get much better´ - Everton hero Rooney savouring second chance
19:29 Ancelotti pleased with Bayern spirit after second-half romp
19:28 Chelsea victory quietens Burnley doubters, says Dyche
19:26 The squad is just not strong enough - Pulis seeks reinforcements despite opening-day win
19:18 Pique: I knew Neymar was leaving when I sent ´se queda´ tweet
18:45 Clement demands more attacking guile from Swans
18:05 Everton 1 Stoke City 0: Rooney winner seals dream Premier League return
17:58 Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 3: Mounie at double as terrific Terriers make stunning Premier Le
17:57 Chelsea 2 Burnley 3: Nine-man Premier League champions fall to stunning defeat
17:56 Aubameyang hat-trick breaks Dortmund´s foreign scoring record
17:52 West Brom 1 Bournemouth 0: Hegazi header earns Pulis all three points
17:51 Southampton 0 Swansea City 0: Saints rue host of missed chances
17:30 Chemnitzer 0 Bayern Munich 5: Lewandowski at the double as Ancelotti´s men progress in style
17:29 Ward own goal gives Huddersfield piece of Premier League history
17:28 He´s back! Wayne Rooney right on target in Everton return
17:25 Rielasingen-Arlen 0 Borussia Dortmund 4: Aubameyang hits hat-trick for holders
17:20 Record-breaking Rooney on target in Everton return
16:59 Coutinho saga far from Klopp´s primary focus
16:44 Klopp left fuming with Britos´ ´offside´ goal
16:35 Gary Cahill sent off 14 minutes into Chelsea´s title defence
16:18 Dortmund to provide Sunday update on Barca target Dembele
15:35 Watford 3 Liverpool 3: Late Britos header denies Klopp´s men
15:35 Shaw still loved at Manchester United - agent
15:06 Ajax offer Davinson Sanchez new contract amid Tottenham reports
14:36 Neymar´s image rights not included in PSG contract
14:18 Girotto hails Ranieri after leaving Chapecoense for Nantes
14:08 Giroud confirms Arsenal stay after opening-day winner
13:45 Zidane delighted ahead of new Madrid deal
13:30 PSG´s Bahebeck heads to Utrecht on loan
13:21 Zidane: Neymar-less Blaugrana not the weakest Barca
13:10 Barcelona v Real Madrid: Can the Supercopa set the tone for LaLiga?
12:56 He would do so well at Barca - Xavi wants Seri at Camp Nou
12:22 Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Moreno seals final pre-season win for Simeone
12:00 Salah fulfilling PlayStation dream at Liverpool
11:08 Varela leaves Manchester United for Penarol return
11:04 Xavi: Nobody thought Neymar would leave Barcelona
09:57 Valencia deny Chelsea bid for Cancelo but hope to seal double Inter swoop
05:13 Liverpool ´on fire´ for season start, says Emre Can
03:51 Pellegrino issues Van Dijk warning
02:34 Morocco announces 2026 World Cup bid
01:40 Mourinho ready for second-year success
01:17 People used to Google ´Pochettino´ - Spurs boss responds to Rose
00:43 Chelsea are not title favourites - Conte dismisses champions prospects
00:15 Vardy laments another late Leicester reverse at Arsenal

Friday 11 August

23:46 He loves Arsenal and is loved - Wenger hails match-winner Giroud
23:30 Same manager, same tactics, better players - Guardiola lays out Man City blueprint
23:09 Getafe 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s strong XI labours to pre-season stalemate
22:45 Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3: Giroud settles remarkable opening night thriller
21:32 Lacazette quick off the mark to extend opening day record
20:33 Rivaldo endorses ´good option´ Coutinho as Barcelona begin life without Neymar
19:54 TEAM NEWS: Lacazette and Ozil both start for Arsenal
19:01 Jesus welcomes Aguero competition on trophy charge for Manchester City
18:45 Rincon leaves Juventus after seven months
18:14 De Boer unsure if Liverpool defender Sakho will sign
18:03 Higuain out as Aguero returns for Argentina
17:54 Newcastle ´won´t generate´ the money Benitez wants
17:22 Neymar cleared to make PSG debut against Guingamp
17:01 Real Madrid confirm Vallejo injury
16:52 Medel the latest ´come to Besiktas´ star
16:40 Guardiola unmoved by Manchester City favourite tag
16:30 Chelsea boss Conte expects six-team Premier League title race
16:30 AC Milan midfielder Biglia facing a month out with thigh injury
16:16 Ancelotti defiant in the face of Effenberg criticism
16:08 Conte hits back at Wenger: I´m not looking for sympathy over Chelsea squad
15:59 Manchester City spending unsustainable, admits Guardiola
15:49 Mourinho predicts seven-way fight for Premier League title
15:34 Stoke land Martins Indi on five-year deal
15:33 Mourinho: Man Utd having conversations over Ibrahimovic return
15:23 Pedro ruled out of Chelsea´s opener as Conte hints at Rudiger start
15:13 Reports: Coutinho asks to leave Liverpool as Barcelona circle
15:05 Robben & Alaba returns boost Bayern
14:51 Emery refuses to rule out PSG raid for Mbappe
14:49 Rose has Spurs future under Pochettino despite controversial interview
14:20 Neymar physically ready for PSG debut - Emery
14:09 Swansea expect Chelsea target Fernando Llorente to stay
13:38 Danny Rose apologises to Tottenham after explosive interview
13:35 ´Se Queda´ - Liverpool troll Barcelona and Pique over Coutinho
13:12 Klopp insists ´there is no plan B´ for Liverpool transfer targets
13:05 Van Dijk to miss Swansea fixture
12:55 Neymar in line for PSG debut after transfer certificate is sent to FFF
12:52 Pogba is not special like Cantona or Giggs, says Moyes
12:34 Abidal tells Mbappe to stay with Monaco
12:33 Another title challenge? Orban and Leipzig braced for difficult second season
12:18 Coutinho out of Liverpool´s clash with Watford with back injury
11:36 Koeman puts £30m price-tag on Barkley
11:32 Gabigol in talks to leave Inter for Sporting
11:19 Mexican Football Federation stands by Marquez amid drug cartel allegations
11:05 Liverpool confirm ´no offers will be considered´ for Coutinho
11:05 Premier League 2017-18: Manchester City youngster Foden destined for greatness, says former coach
10:42 Pulis extends contract with West Brom
10:33 Premier League 2017-18: Can Lukaku solve Man Utd´s finishing woes? Opta stats show where top clubs m
10:11 Morata: I´ve had 15 minutes and a missed penalty and they´re already killing me
09:50 Orban: Leipzig expecting another great season from Liverpool target Keita
09:43 Wenger doubts Tottenham can fill Wembley this season
09:26 Arda reverses Turkey retirement after Lucescu talks
09:00 Premier League 2017-18: Crabby Conte, Manchester money and other big issues in the new season
07:25 Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, Santos advance to QFs as San Lorenzo win on penalties
04:07 Crespo tips Man United to win Premier League
02:48 Wenger hopes Arsenal´s Lacazette can emulate Ibrahimovic
01:30 Iran ban two players from national team after playing Israelis
00:38 Wenger praises Man City´s ´spectacular´ transfers and predicts hardest season yet
00:10 EFL Cup draw: Southampton v Wolves as Blackburn face Burnley

Thursday 10 August

23:58 Neymar move should act as warning to Barca over €300m Messi clause, says Klopp
23:31 Dybala: Juventus number 10 shirt a childhood dream
22:08 Ramadan Sobhi handed five-year Stoke City deal
21:34 Liverpool tie Kent to long-term contract
19:50 De Roon returns to Atalanta from Middlesbrough
19:06 Neymar will fight Messi and Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or - Tite
18:55 Klopp: Incredible Manchester City are definite Premier League favourites
18:13 Neymar included in Brazil squad for Ecuador and Colombia qualifiers
18:00 Spalletti style attracted Vecino to Inter
17:12 Crystal Palace loan Fosu-Mensah from Man Utd
17:11 Juventus coach Allegri considered resigning after Champions League final defeat
17:08 BREAKING NEWS: Dembele suspended by Dortmund
16:51 Marseille sign Amavi from Aston Villa
16:37 Brighton strengthen further with Ahannach deal
16:23 Sigurdsson saga will not drag to the end of the window - Clement
16:16 Barcelona´s Dembele offer rejected by Dortmund
16:11 He will stay at Everton - Koeman confirms no offers made for Barkley
15:52 Sane: My incredible career is like a movie
14:45 Cristiano not as naturally talented as namesake Ronaldo - Sacchi
14:41 Barca target Dembele skips Dortmund training
14:03 Klopp: No amount of money could convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho
13:47 Danny Rose: What he said and what it means for the England star and Tottenham
13:22 No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio
12:31 Brighton set to break transfer record to land Izquierdo
12:16 Liverpool could field two first teams this season - Alexander-Arnold
11:45 RB Leipzig gearing up for more Keita interest
11:40 Giroud not interested in Marseille move - Garcia
11:17 Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus
11:05 Iniesta misses Barca training ahead of Supercopa
10:15 Premier League: Big-money strikers and Rooney´s Everton return - five to watch in 2017-18
10:15 Galatasaray keen on reunion with Barcelona´s Arda
10:11 Wenger expects female managers in Premier League
07:15 Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
06:05 Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
04:35 Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
04:01 Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
03:08 Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
01:38 Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
00:31 Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
00:14 John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates

Facebook