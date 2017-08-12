Girotto hails Ranieri after leaving Chapecoense for Nantes

Nantes have signed midfielder Andrei Girotto on a four-year contract.

The Brazilian, who most recently spent time at Chapecoense, has signed a deal until 2021 for a Nantes side that made a difficult start to life under Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri saw his coaching debut with Nantes end in a 3-0 defeat at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy but Girotto is relishing the move to the Stade de la Beaujoire.

"I'm happy to be here, FC Nantes is a big club, and I have also contacted several players from Ligue 1, who have confirmed my choice," Girotto told Nantes' website.

"My first impressions are very good. I'm going to do everything to help the team and make the fans happy, it's also a great honour to work with the Mister [Ranieri]."