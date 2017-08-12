Gary Cahill sent off 14 minutes into Chelsea´s title defence

Gary Cahill has been sent off for Chelsea just 14 minutes into their Premier League title defence.

The Blues captain was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Burnley midfielder Steven Defour in their opener at Stamford Bridge after he had lost possession with a heavy touch.

It is the third consecutive match in which the Blues have received a red card, having had Victor Moses sent off in May's FA Cup final and Pedro removed in last week's Community Shield, both matches against Arsenal.

However, it is the first red card Chelsea have received in league action for 40 matches.