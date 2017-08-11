Wenger praises Man City´s ´spectacular´ transfers and predicts hardest season yet

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Manchester City's "spectacular" transfer window proves he is in for his toughest campaign yet.
City have splashed out an estimated £217million on the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Arsenal open the new Premier League campaign on Friday with a home match against 2015-16 champions Leicester City.
Ahead of the first game, Wenger was asked if this would be his most difficult season and responded in agreement, praising the work his side's main rivals have done with their transfers.
"Yes, because look at what City have done," he said.
"They have been quite spectacular in the transfer market, Manchester United as well.
"And it's not finished – Chelsea have bought [Alvaro] Morata and have not lost [Diego] Costa yet, and they will certainly buy more. In the middle of the transfer market it's difficult to predict [the season].
"At the moment the most active have been United, City and Liverpool a bit."
@LacazetteAlex pic.twitter.com/2z5GIIpqWu— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 10, 2017
While other sides have had significant squad overhauls, Arsenal have only brought in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette, although the latter did cost €60m.
Despite a lack of new faces, Wenger insists the club remain ready to do more business – but reiterated they need to cut numbers as a priority.
"We are still open," he said. "But of course at the moment I have currently 33 players and it is very difficult to manage on a daily basis such a high number."
But Wenger stressed Arsenal were never on the brink of signing Leicester playmaker Riyad Mahrez, a rumoured target who will now come up against them at the Emirates Stadium.
"We were never close," said the Frenchman. "I rate him as a player but we have similar types with Alex Iwobi, Jack Wilshere back, Mesut Ozil - we have plenty of the same type of players."
|Neymar move should act as warning to Barca over €300m Messi clause, says Klopp
|Dybala: Juventus number 10 shirt a childhood dream
|Ramadan Sobhi handed five-year Stoke City deal
|Liverpool tie Kent to long-term contract
|De Roon returns to Atalanta from Middlesbrough
|Neymar will fight Messi and Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or - Tite
|Klopp: Incredible Manchester City are definite Premier League favourites
|Neymar included in Brazil squad for Ecuador and Colombia qualifiers
|Spalletti style attracted Vecino to Inter
|Crystal Palace loan Fosu-Mensah from Man Utd
|Juventus coach Allegri considered resigning after Champions League final defeat
|BREAKING NEWS: Dembele suspended by Dortmund
|Marseille sign Amavi from Aston Villa
|Brighton strengthen further with Ahannach deal
|Sigurdsson saga will not drag to the end of the window - Clement
|Barcelona´s Dembele offer rejected by Dortmund
|He will stay at Everton - Koeman confirms no offers made for Barkley
|Sane: My incredible career is like a movie
|Cristiano not as naturally talented as namesake Ronaldo - Sacchi
|Barca target Dembele skips Dortmund training
|Klopp: No amount of money could convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho
|Danny Rose: What he said and what it means for the England star and Tottenham
|No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio
|Brighton set to break transfer record to land Izquierdo
|Liverpool could field two first teams this season - Alexander-Arnold
|RB Leipzig gearing up for more Keita interest
|Giroud not interested in Marseille move - Garcia
|Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus
|Iniesta misses Barca training ahead of Supercopa
|Premier League: Big-money strikers and Rooney´s Everton return - five to watch in 2017-18
|Galatasaray keen on reunion with Barcelona´s Arda
|Wenger expects female managers in Premier League
|Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
|Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
|Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
|Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
|Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
|Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
|Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
|John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates
|AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat
|Mexico captain Rafael Marquez sanctioned for alleged drug trafficking ties
|Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke
|Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert
|With or without Coutinho, Liverpool will not win a top trophy – Souness
|Robben back in full Bayern Munich training
|Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
|Blow for Brighton as Kayal suffers broken leg
|Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
|I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
|Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
|Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
|Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
|Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
|Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
|Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
|Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
|Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
|Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
|Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
|Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
|Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
|Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
|Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
|Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
|Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
|Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
|With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal