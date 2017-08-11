Swansea expect Chelsea target Fernando Llorente to stay

Paul Clement expects Fernando Llorente to stay at Swansea City this season, despite continued links with Chelsea.

Speculation has connected Llorente to Chelsea throughout the transfer window, with the Blues looking for some experienced back-up to new signing Alvaro Morata, last season's star forward Diego Costa having been marginalised.

But Clement is confident of keeping the 32-year-old, who scored 15 Premier League goals last season but is out injured with a broken arm suffered while cycling on holiday.

"He has got a year to go on his deal and we'd like him to stay for this year and longer," Clement said of Llorente.

"I'm confident he will because of the conversations I've had with Fernando. He's happy here, he likes the work we're doing, and he likes the way we play.

"He's a really good player and it's a shame with the injury he got in the summer. It's a freak one and he did finish off the season strongly. His goals were vital and we want to have him as an option."

“We would still like to do a couple of other things and we have until the end of August to do that.”



Watch: https://t.co/qxUrrvs4Kv pic.twitter.com/5CYcR2FZFF — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 10, 2017

Clement also called for compromise between his club and Everton over the future of Gylfi Sigurdsson, believing negotiations have reached a critical stage.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has insisted an agreement is close despite Swansea's reported £50million asking price, but the Welsh club's other transfer business is on hold until the matter is settled.

"The situation is our club have a valuation of the player, the other club have a valuation, and at the moment the two have to meet," he said.

"The objective and the aim is that at some point the two clubs will meet. I think the way it's going I think there needs to be more than likely a compromise on both sides. That is very often how a deal is made.

"It's not an ideal situation. We are at a critical stage of this situation and hope it's going to be resolved very quickly. Everyone wants that."