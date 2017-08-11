Related

Article

Same manager, same tactics, better players - Guardiola lays out Man City blueprint

11 August 2017 23:30

Pep Guardiola will resist a tactical shift at Manchester City this season, having backed his raft of big-money singings to fit last season's often stuttering gameplan.

City finished 15 points off the pace of Premier League champions Chelsea as Guardiola presided over the first trophyless campaign of his career.

To remedy that, the Catalan has overseen a £200million turnaround of City's squad, with Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy revolutionising City's ageing back line.

With Bernardo Silva added to the powerhouse attacking line-up available to Guardiola, the boss believes he is in a better place to execute his tactical plans in 2017-18, starting with Saturday's trip to newly promoted Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I think if you see the team last season and this season, the four [pre-season] games we played, the fundamentals are the same," he said.

"If we do something good this season it's because we were together last season, and we know better, and I know better, and they know me better, and that's why it's easy.

"I would like in three or four passes to score a goal, but sometimes it's not possible and you have to move them [the opposition] a little bit more, and because our strikers are not Peter Crouch, our strikers are completely different, they are not strong in the air." 

He added: "But we prefer to be aggressive without the ball, it's the same as last season. We try to attack more fluently, and more times maybe this season, but it's a process to do that and sometimes you need a little bit more time. 

"If you see in the first games [last season] against Sunderland and especially against Steaua Bucharest, between last season and now, it's completely the same. It's completely the same, because it's the same manager. The difference is the quality of the players."

Guardiola struck a satisfied tone when discussing his raft of fresh full-backs and their ability to have a transformative effect on City's play this season.

"I have a lot of respect for the players I had," he explained. 

"I never complained for one bad game or bad defeat, making excuses, never, even in Germany I never said that, never in my life I make an excuse about what happened. 

"Of course now the full-backs are younger, they have energy in their legs and we are going to use them. Kyle is so energetic, Mendy is such an energetic player, and Danilo too."

Having favoured a 3-4-3 system for much of pre-season, Guardiola confirmed he will alternate between three-man and four-man defences.

He added: "We played four games, one with four at the back and the last three with three at the back. We played 3-4-3 with a diamond, it's such a demanding system, so attacking, but so demanding defensively, and we did it quite well, yet for me it doesn't matter as it's pre-season. 

"We are going to play both systems. I'm not going to say we are going to play all the season in that system, we are going to play different systems, but the fundamentals will be the same. I’m not going to change the way I want to play."

Sponsored links

Saturday 12 August

01:40 Mourinho ready for second-year success
01:17 People used to Google ´Pochettino´ - Spurs boss responds to Rose
00:43 Chelsea are not title favourites - Conte dismisses champions prospects
00:15 Vardy laments another late Leicester reverse at Arsenal

Friday 11 August

23:46 He loves Arsenal and is loved - Wenger hails match-winner Giroud
23:30 Same manager, same tactics, better players - Guardiola lays out Man City blueprint
23:09 Getafe 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s strong XI labours to pre-season stalemate
22:45 Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3: Giroud settles remarkable opening night thriller
21:32 Lacazette quick off the mark to extend opening day record
20:33 Rivaldo endorses ´good option´ Coutinho as Barcelona begin life without Neymar
19:54 TEAM NEWS: Lacazette and Ozil both start for Arsenal
19:01 Jesus welcomes Aguero competition on trophy charge for Manchester City
18:45 Rincon leaves Juventus after seven months
18:14 De Boer unsure if Liverpool defender Sakho will sign
18:03 Higuain out as Aguero returns for Argentina
17:54 Newcastle ´won´t generate´ the money Benitez wants
17:22 Neymar cleared to make PSG debut against Guingamp
17:01 Real Madrid confirm Vallejo injury
16:52 Medel the latest ´come to Besiktas´ star
16:40 Guardiola unmoved by Manchester City favourite tag
16:30 Chelsea boss Conte expects six-team Premier League title race
16:30 AC Milan midfielder Biglia facing a month out with thigh injury
16:16 Ancelotti defiant in the face of Effenberg criticism
16:08 Conte hits back at Wenger: I´m not looking for sympathy over Chelsea squad
15:59 Manchester City spending unsustainable, admits Guardiola
15:49 Mourinho predicts seven-way fight for Premier League title
15:34 Stoke land Martins Indi on five-year deal
15:33 Mourinho: Man Utd having conversations over Ibrahimovic return
15:23 Pedro ruled out of Chelsea´s opener as Conte hints at Rudiger start
15:13 Reports: Coutinho asks to leave Liverpool as Barcelona circle
15:05 Robben & Alaba returns boost Bayern
14:51 Emery refuses to rule out PSG raid for Mbappe
14:49 Rose has Spurs future under Pochettino despite controversial interview
14:20 Neymar physically ready for PSG debut - Emery
14:09 Swansea expect Chelsea target Fernando Llorente to stay
13:38 Danny Rose apologises to Tottenham after explosive interview
13:35 ´Se Queda´ - Liverpool troll Barcelona and Pique over Coutinho
13:12 Klopp insists ´there is no plan B´ for Liverpool transfer targets
13:05 Van Dijk to miss Swansea fixture
12:55 Neymar in line for PSG debut after transfer certificate is sent to FFF
12:52 Pogba is not special like Cantona or Giggs, says Moyes
12:34 Abidal tells Mbappe to stay with Monaco
12:33 Another title challenge? Orban and Leipzig braced for difficult second season
12:18 Coutinho out of Liverpool´s clash with Watford with back injury
11:36 Koeman puts £30m price-tag on Barkley
11:32 Gabigol in talks to leave Inter for Sporting
11:19 Mexican Football Federation stands by Marquez amid drug cartel allegations
11:05 Liverpool confirm ´no offers will be considered´ for Coutinho
11:05 Premier League 2017-18: Manchester City youngster Foden destined for greatness, says former coach
10:42 Pulis extends contract with West Brom
10:33 Premier League 2017-18: Can Lukaku solve Man Utd´s finishing woes? Opta stats show where top clubs m
10:11 Morata: I´ve had 15 minutes and a missed penalty and they´re already killing me
09:50 Orban: Leipzig expecting another great season from Liverpool target Keita
09:43 Wenger doubts Tottenham can fill Wembley this season
09:26 Arda reverses Turkey retirement after Lucescu talks
09:00 Premier League 2017-18: Crabby Conte, Manchester money and other big issues in the new season
07:25 Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, Santos advance to QFs as San Lorenzo win on penalties
04:07 Crespo tips Man United to win Premier League
02:48 Wenger hopes Arsenal´s Lacazette can emulate Ibrahimovic
01:30 Iran ban two players from national team after playing Israelis
00:38 Wenger praises Man City´s ´spectacular´ transfers and predicts hardest season yet
00:10 EFL Cup draw: Southampton v Wolves as Blackburn face Burnley

Thursday 10 August

23:58 Neymar move should act as warning to Barca over €300m Messi clause, says Klopp
23:31 Dybala: Juventus number 10 shirt a childhood dream
22:08 Ramadan Sobhi handed five-year Stoke City deal
21:34 Liverpool tie Kent to long-term contract
19:50 De Roon returns to Atalanta from Middlesbrough
19:06 Neymar will fight Messi and Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or - Tite
18:55 Klopp: Incredible Manchester City are definite Premier League favourites
18:13 Neymar included in Brazil squad for Ecuador and Colombia qualifiers
18:00 Spalletti style attracted Vecino to Inter
17:12 Crystal Palace loan Fosu-Mensah from Man Utd
17:11 Juventus coach Allegri considered resigning after Champions League final defeat
17:08 BREAKING NEWS: Dembele suspended by Dortmund
16:51 Marseille sign Amavi from Aston Villa
16:37 Brighton strengthen further with Ahannach deal
16:23 Sigurdsson saga will not drag to the end of the window - Clement
16:16 Barcelona´s Dembele offer rejected by Dortmund
16:11 He will stay at Everton - Koeman confirms no offers made for Barkley
15:52 Sane: My incredible career is like a movie
14:45 Cristiano not as naturally talented as namesake Ronaldo - Sacchi
14:41 Barca target Dembele skips Dortmund training
14:03 Klopp: No amount of money could convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho
13:47 Danny Rose: What he said and what it means for the England star and Tottenham
13:22 No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio
12:31 Brighton set to break transfer record to land Izquierdo
12:16 Liverpool could field two first teams this season - Alexander-Arnold
11:45 RB Leipzig gearing up for more Keita interest
11:40 Giroud not interested in Marseille move - Garcia
11:17 Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus
11:05 Iniesta misses Barca training ahead of Supercopa
10:15 Premier League: Big-money strikers and Rooney´s Everton return - five to watch in 2017-18
10:15 Galatasaray keen on reunion with Barcelona´s Arda
10:11 Wenger expects female managers in Premier League
07:15 Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
06:05 Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
04:35 Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
04:01 Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
03:08 Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
01:38 Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
00:31 Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
00:14 John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates

Facebook