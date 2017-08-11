Tomas Rincon has left Juventus on loan after just seven months with the Serie A champions, but he will remain in Turin after signing for Torino.
The Venezuela international started only two Serie A matches following his January move from Genoa, making 11 further league appearances from the bench.
Torino have paid a loan fee of €3million to sign Rincon for the coming campaign and the club can pay €6million to make the midfielder's deal permanent.
"I wish to thank [Torino president Urbano] Cairo and coach [Sinisa] Mihajlovic for the trust you have placed in me, my commitment will never fail to repay the club," Rincon said.
"I cannot wait. Now that I am at the disposal of the technical staff and my team-mates, I am ready to make my contribution."
Rincon, 29, moved from Genoa to Juventus for a reported fee of €8m.
|Rivaldo endorses ´good option´ Coutinho as Barcelona begin life without Neymar
|TEAM NEWS: Lacazette and Ozil both start for Arsenal
|Jesus welcomes Aguero competition on trophy charge for Manchester City
|Rincon leaves Juventus after seven months
|De Boer unsure if Liverpool defender Sakho will sign
|Higuain out as Aguero returns for Argentina
|Newcastle ´won´t generate´ the money Benitez wants
|Neymar cleared to make PSG debut against Guingamp
|Real Madrid confirm Vallejo injury
|Medel the latest ´come to Besiktas´ star
|Guardiola unmoved by Manchester City favourite tag
|Chelsea boss Conte expects six-team Premier League title race
|AC Milan midfielder Biglia facing a month out with thigh injury
|Ancelotti defiant in the face of Effenberg criticism
|Conte hits back at Wenger: I´m not looking for sympathy over Chelsea squad
|Manchester City spending unsustainable, admits Guardiola
|Mourinho predicts seven-way fight for Premier League title
|Stoke land Martins Indi on five-year deal
|Mourinho: Man Utd having conversations over Ibrahimovic return
|Pedro ruled out of Chelsea´s opener as Conte hints at Rudiger start
|Reports: Coutinho asks to leave Liverpool as Barcelona circle
|Robben & Alaba returns boost Bayern
|Emery refuses to rule out PSG raid for Mbappe
|Rose has Spurs future under Pochettino despite controversial interview
|Neymar physically ready for PSG debut - Emery
|Swansea expect Chelsea target Fernando Llorente to stay
|Danny Rose apologises to Tottenham after explosive interview
|´Se Queda´ - Liverpool troll Barcelona and Pique over Coutinho
|Klopp insists ´there is no plan B´ for Liverpool transfer targets
|Van Dijk to miss Swansea fixture
|Neymar in line for PSG debut after transfer certificate is sent to FFF
|Pogba is not special like Cantona or Giggs, says Moyes
|Abidal tells Mbappe to stay with Monaco
|Another title challenge? Orban and Leipzig braced for difficult second season
|Coutinho out of Liverpool´s clash with Watford with back injury
|Koeman puts £30m price-tag on Barkley
|Gabigol in talks to leave Inter for Sporting
|Mexican Football Federation stands by Marquez amid drug cartel allegations
|Premier League 2017-18: Manchester City youngster Foden destined for greatness, says former coach
|Liverpool confirm ´no offers will be considered´ for Coutinho
|Pulis extends contract with West Brom
|Premier League 2017-18: Can Lukaku solve Man Utd´s finishing woes? Opta stats show where top clubs m
|Morata: I´ve had 15 minutes and a missed penalty and they´re already killing me
|Orban: Leipzig expecting another great season from Liverpool target Keita
|Wenger doubts Tottenham can fill Wembley this season
|Arda reverses Turkey retirement after Lucescu talks
|Premier League 2017-18: Crabby Conte, Manchester money and other big issues in the new season
|Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, Santos advance to QFs as San Lorenzo win on penalties
|Crespo tips Man United to win Premier League
|Wenger hopes Arsenal´s Lacazette can emulate Ibrahimovic
|Iran ban two players from national team after playing Israelis
|Wenger praises Man City´s ´spectacular´ transfers and predicts hardest season yet
|EFL Cup draw: Southampton v Wolves as Blackburn face Burnley
|Neymar move should act as warning to Barca over €300m Messi clause, says Klopp
|Dybala: Juventus number 10 shirt a childhood dream
|Ramadan Sobhi handed five-year Stoke City deal
|Liverpool tie Kent to long-term contract
|De Roon returns to Atalanta from Middlesbrough
|Neymar will fight Messi and Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or - Tite
|Klopp: Incredible Manchester City are definite Premier League favourites
|Neymar included in Brazil squad for Ecuador and Colombia qualifiers
|Spalletti style attracted Vecino to Inter
|Crystal Palace loan Fosu-Mensah from Man Utd
|Juventus coach Allegri considered resigning after Champions League final defeat
|BREAKING NEWS: Dembele suspended by Dortmund
|Marseille sign Amavi from Aston Villa
|Brighton strengthen further with Ahannach deal
|Sigurdsson saga will not drag to the end of the window - Clement
|Barcelona´s Dembele offer rejected by Dortmund
|He will stay at Everton - Koeman confirms no offers made for Barkley
|Sane: My incredible career is like a movie
|Cristiano not as naturally talented as namesake Ronaldo - Sacchi
|Barca target Dembele skips Dortmund training
|Klopp: No amount of money could convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho
|Danny Rose: What he said and what it means for the England star and Tottenham
|No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio
|Brighton set to break transfer record to land Izquierdo
|Liverpool could field two first teams this season - Alexander-Arnold
|RB Leipzig gearing up for more Keita interest
|Giroud not interested in Marseille move - Garcia
|Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus
|Iniesta misses Barca training ahead of Supercopa
|Premier League: Big-money strikers and Rooney´s Everton return - five to watch in 2017-18
|Galatasaray keen on reunion with Barcelona´s Arda
|Wenger expects female managers in Premier League
|Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
|Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
|Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
|Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
|Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
|Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
|Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
|John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates
|AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat
|Mexico captain Rafael Marquez sanctioned for alleged drug trafficking ties
|Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke
|Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert
|With or without Coutinho, Liverpool will not win a top trophy – Souness
|Robben back in full Bayern Munich training
|Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
|Blow for Brighton as Kayal suffers broken leg
|Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
|I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
|Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
|Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
|Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
|Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
|Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
|Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
|Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
|Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
|Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
|Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
|Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
|Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
|Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
|Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
|Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
|Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
|Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
|With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal