Rincon leaves Juventus after seven months

11 August 2017 18:45

Tomas Rincon has left Juventus on loan after just seven months with the Serie A champions, but he will remain in Turin after signing for Torino.

The Venezuela international started only two Serie A matches following his January move from Genoa, making 11 further league appearances from the bench.

Torino have paid a loan fee of €3million to sign Rincon for the coming campaign and the club can pay €6million to make the midfielder's deal permanent.

"I wish to thank [Torino president Urbano] Cairo and coach [Sinisa] Mihajlovic for the trust you have placed in me, my commitment will never fail to repay the club," Rincon said.

"I cannot wait. Now that I am at the disposal of the technical staff and my team-mates, I am ready to make my contribution."

Rincon, 29, moved from Genoa to Juventus for a reported fee of €8m.

 

