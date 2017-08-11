Premier League 2017-18: Manchester City youngster Foden destined for greatness, says former coach

If Phil Foden's Premier League debut arrives over the coming weeks, do not expect Manchester City's diminutive 17-year-old midfielder to be intimidated by the prospect of tangling with older men and bigger physical specimens.
Pep Guardiola has taken a shine to the Stockport teenager, who impressed on City's pre-season tour to the United States. Having selected him as an unused substitute in the Champions League against Celtic last season, Guardiola is seemingly ready to integrate Foden on a full-time basis from Saturday's opening weekend trip to Brighton and Hove Albion onwards.
The England Under-17 international's progress comes as no surprise to Steve Eyre, a former youth coach at City who fondly remembers watching a nine-year-old Foden excel when challenged to mix it with higher age groups from time to time. One weekend, he had an idea.
"I remember a game against Middlesbrough when I was taking the Manchester City Under-14s team and Philip was winning 9-0 on the next pitch with the Under-9s," Eyre told Omnisport.
"I politely asked the coach of Middlesbrough and the two referees if he could leave one field and come on to the other.
"The game was 1-1, he scored the winning goal and everything was taken in his stride."
Guardiola said he had no words to describe Foden's tantalisingly brilliant showing in last month's 2-0 International Champions Cup loss to Manchester United. Eyre has plenty.
@PhilFoden pic.twitter.com/SKrDExterI— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 22, 2017
Currently the assistant manager at League One side Chesterfield, the 45-year-old was a long-serving employee at City and worked as part of the academy setup overseen by Jim Cassell.
Shaun Wright-Phillips, Nedum Onuoha, Joey Barton, Daniel Sturridge and Kieran Trippier were among a clutch of players to roll off Cassell's production line, one that kept City afloat on and – in the case of Wright-Phillips' £21million move to Chelsea in 2005 – off the field in the pre-Sheikh Mansour years.
Across two decades with the club, Eyre observed these City talents, along with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney in their formative years. He believes Foden outstrips them all.
"I was very lucky, I worked with hundreds of players and some have gone on to Premier League and international careers," he said. "But, in terms of being something completely different, Philip Foden is the best and the most naturally gifted I've ever seen. We knew this at eight and nine, genuinely.
"While he hasn't done anything yet, he's certainly at the right club and making the right progress. In my opinion, he could be one of the best players in the world one day.
"He can follow the model of world greats like [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi and David Silva because of the way the ball sticks to his feet and the way he plays in 360 degrees rather than up and down in straight lines."
Guardiola's reputation as a champion of both youth and midfield stylists from his time at Barcelona means player and manager could be coming together at an ideal time.
The boys have stepped up their preparations for the new season! https://t.co/u7GKdfjmWp #mancity pic.twitter.com/oCjswjKCIM— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 8, 2017
But Eyre is keen for any notions of a "Pep protege" to come with some perspective as boyhood City fan Foden makes himself at home among £200m-worth of new signings.
"The fact that Pep Guardiola has recognised Philip is not any kind of success for the manager," he added. "The talent of Phil Foden is obvious and it's a gift that Manchester City have got on their own doorstep.
"I'd like his family to get the credit. There'll be loads [of people] saying, 'oh, he's mine,' but that's a load of nonsense. He made it because he was good enough to make it by himself, he was that good.
"Without a shadow of a doubt he's had coach influence and support from the club, but he's from a tough background. There's absolutely no doubt about his talent, which I could barely believe with my own eyes."
Should the rave reviews prove accurate, Premier League midfielders will be rubbing their eyes in disbelief, in much the same way that young Middlesbrough team once did.
|Klopp insists ´there is no plan B´ for Liverpool transfer targets
|Van Dijk to miss Swansea fixture
|Neymar in line for PSG debut after transfer certificate is sent to FFF
|Pogba is not special like Cantona or Giggs, says Moyes
|Abidal tells Mbappe to stay with Monaco
|Another title challenge? Orban and Leipzig braced for difficult second season
|Coutinho out of Liverpool´s clash with Watford with back injury
|Koeman puts £30m price-tag on Barkley
|Gabigol in talks to leave Inter for Sporting
|Mexican Football Federation stands by Marquez amid drug cartel allegations
|Premier League 2017-18: Manchester City youngster Foden destined for greatness, says former coach
|Liverpool confirm ´no offers will be considered´ for Coutinho
|Pulis extends contract with West Brom
|Premier League 2017-18: Can Lukaku solve Man Utd´s finishing woes? Opta stats show where top clubs m
|Morata: I´ve had 15 minutes and a missed penalty and they´re already killing me
|Orban: Leipzig expecting another great season from Liverpool target Keita
|Wenger doubts Tottenham can fill Wembley this season
|Arda reverses Turkey retirement after Lucescu talks
|Premier League 2017-18: Crabby Conte, Manchester money and other big issues in the new season
|Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, Santos advance to QFs as San Lorenzo win on penalties
|Crespo tips Man United to win Premier League
|Wenger hopes Arsenal´s Lacazette can emulate Ibrahimovic
|Iran ban two players from national team after playing Israelis
|Wenger praises Man City´s ´spectacular´ transfers and predicts hardest season yet
|EFL Cup draw: Southampton v Wolves as Blackburn face Burnley
|Neymar move should act as warning to Barca over €300m Messi clause, says Klopp
|Dybala: Juventus number 10 shirt a childhood dream
|Ramadan Sobhi handed five-year Stoke City deal
|Liverpool tie Kent to long-term contract
|De Roon returns to Atalanta from Middlesbrough
|Neymar will fight Messi and Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or - Tite
|Klopp: Incredible Manchester City are definite Premier League favourites
|Neymar included in Brazil squad for Ecuador and Colombia qualifiers
|Spalletti style attracted Vecino to Inter
|Crystal Palace loan Fosu-Mensah from Man Utd
|Juventus coach Allegri considered resigning after Champions League final defeat
|BREAKING NEWS: Dembele suspended by Dortmund
|Marseille sign Amavi from Aston Villa
|Brighton strengthen further with Ahannach deal
|Sigurdsson saga will not drag to the end of the window - Clement
|Barcelona´s Dembele offer rejected by Dortmund
|He will stay at Everton - Koeman confirms no offers made for Barkley
|Sane: My incredible career is like a movie
|Cristiano not as naturally talented as namesake Ronaldo - Sacchi
|Barca target Dembele skips Dortmund training
|Klopp: No amount of money could convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho
|Danny Rose: What he said and what it means for the England star and Tottenham
|No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio
|Brighton set to break transfer record to land Izquierdo
|Liverpool could field two first teams this season - Alexander-Arnold
|RB Leipzig gearing up for more Keita interest
|Giroud not interested in Marseille move - Garcia
|Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus
|Iniesta misses Barca training ahead of Supercopa
|Premier League: Big-money strikers and Rooney´s Everton return - five to watch in 2017-18
|Galatasaray keen on reunion with Barcelona´s Arda
|Wenger expects female managers in Premier League
|Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
|Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
|Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
|Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
|Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
|Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
|Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
|John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates
|AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat
|Mexico captain Rafael Marquez sanctioned for alleged drug trafficking ties
|Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke
|Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert
|With or without Coutinho, Liverpool will not win a top trophy – Souness
|Robben back in full Bayern Munich training
|Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
|Blow for Brighton as Kayal suffers broken leg
|Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
|I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
|Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
|Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
|Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
|Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
|Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
|Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
|Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
|Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
|Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
|Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
|Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
|Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
|Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
|Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
|Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
|Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
|Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
|With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal