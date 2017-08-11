Related

Article

Premier League 2017-18: Can Lukaku solve Man Utd´s finishing woes? Opta stats show where top clubs m

11 August 2017 10:33

Premier League football is back on Friday, when Arsenal take on Leicester City to open the 2017-18 season.

Chelsea won the title with relative comfort last season in a dream first campaign at the helm for manager Antonio Conte.

Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all looking to bridge the gap this year in what looks like an open title race.

Here, with the help of Opta statistics, we look at an area in which each of the big six Premier League clubs need to improve on from last season.

 

PEP MUST SOLVE BIG-MATCH WOES & KEEPER STRUGGLES 

Manchester City's struggles in big games and between the sticks hurt Pep Guardiola in his first season as a manager in England.

Guardiola had difficulty against other sides in the top six, winning only two of 10 matches and scoring just 11 times in those games, a record that has to be improved.

City only earned 10 points from matches against their nearest rivals. In comparison, Liverpool earned 20, champions Chelsea 16 and Spurs 15. United also earned 10, with Arsenal on nine.

Guardiola will hope the well-publicised woe of Claudio Bravo has been addressed with the signing of Ederson from Benfica.

Neither Bravo nor his replacement Willy Caballero, now of Chelsea, made it into the top 21 goalkeepers for saves in 2016-17.


CAN LUKAKU HELP MAN UTD TAKE THEIR CHANCES?

Home draws were a regular occurrence in Manchester United's disappointing sixth-place finish last season.

An inability to break down weaker sides at Old Trafford and a failure to take chances were a huge frustration for Jose Mourinho.

United drew 10 of their 19 home league games as they registered the top-flight's seventh-best record in front of their own fans.

They scored just 26 times at home, lower than the likes of Leicester City, Bournemouth, West Brom and relegated Hull City.

Across all matches last season, United's shot conversion was woeful, with just 9.14 per cent of their total shots ending up in goals. That put them 17th in the league for that statistic.

United will hope new £75million signing Romelu Lukaku can help to improve that record. He scored the first goal in a match for Everton seven times in the league last season – a record only bettered by Alexis Sanchez and Harry Kane (nine each).


BETTER AWAY FORM KEY TO SPURS' HOPES

You would always expect to achieve better results at home than away, but Tottenham's form drop-off on their travels last season was marked.

They had the top flight's best home record in 2016-17, winning 17 matches and drawing two. Away, meanwhile, their record of nine wins, six draws and four defeats ranked fifth.

Spurs earned two points more than champions Chelsea in home games, but were nine worse off than the Blues on the road.

Mauricio Pochettino's men scored 47 goals at home and conceded only nine. Away, that record drops to 39 scored and 17 conceded.

As long as Spurs can stay similarly formidable in home fixtures after moving to Wembley, an improvement in their away form would be decisive.


DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT AN ARSENAL PRIORITY

Arsenal's defensive record will need to improve if they are to challenge for this season's Premier League.

The Gunners offered little protection to goalkeeper Petr Cech last year, conceding 44 goals, which was the worst record of the big six.

Arsenal particularly struggled in that department away from home, with the 28 goals they conceded a key difference in performance compared to the likes of Chelsea (16), United and Spurs (both 17).

Arsene Wenger's men allowed their opponents to take 432 shots against them last season, which was sixth best in the league and well below City, who topped that category by only allowing 301.

Of those, 167 were on target, making Cech far busier than his goalkeeping rivals. That tally for Arsenal was the worst in the big six, and also poorer than Southampton, Everton and West Brom.

Wenger will hope his switch to three at the back, which worked impressively towards the end of 2016-17, can help them improve in those crucial departments this term.


LIVERPOOL NEED RUTHLESS STREAK

Liverpool lost an astonishing 18 points from winning positions last season.

That mark was the league's fifth worst and significantly more than their key rivals. By comparison, Arsenal lost 11, United 10, Chelsea and City nine, while Spurs lost just five.

The arrival of Mohamed Salah improves Liverpool's attacking threat and Jurgen Klopp will hope the goals and assists the forward brings will help to kill teams off.

Leaking goals was also a concern for Liverpool, with 42 conceded last season – a tally worse than the three teams who finished above them last season, as well as United.

The 18 conceded at Anfield may not sound awful, but it was a higher figure than all the other teams in the top six, as well as city rivals Everton. Spurs (nine) and United (12) came out best in that category.


MORATA HAS HUGE COSTA SHOES TO FILL

The pressure is on Alvaro Morata to make an immediate impact as Chelsea's first-choice striker, as he seeks to replace Diego Costa, who is not in the plans of manager Antonio Conte.

Costa's 20 league goals last season won 15 points for the Blues en route to the title, a tally unrivalled by any other player in last season's top flight.

In that category there was no other Chelsea player in the top 15 spots for points earned by their goals, with Eden Hazard's 16, by comparison, responsible for only seven points.

Costa was involved in 27 goals last season (20 goals, seven assists), a huge level of production his fellow Spain international Morata now must provide. That tally was only bettered by Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez and Lukaku. No other Chelsea player made the top 10.

Sponsored links

Friday 11 August

11:19 Mexican Football Federation stands by Marquez amid drug cartel allegations
11:05 Premier League 2017-18: Manchester City youngster Foden destined for greatness, says former coach
11:05 Liverpool confirm ´no offers will be considered´ for Coutinho
10:42 Pulis extends contract with West Brom
10:33 Premier League 2017-18: Can Lukaku solve Man Utd´s finishing woes? Opta stats show where top clubs m
10:11 Morata: I´ve had 15 minutes and a missed penalty and they´re already killing me
09:50 Orban: Leipzig expecting another great season from Liverpool target Keita
09:43 Wenger doubts Tottenham can fill Wembley this season
09:26 Arda reverses Turkey retirement after Lucescu talks
09:00 Premier League 2017-18: Crabby Conte, Manchester money and other big issues in the new season
07:25 Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, Santos advance to QFs as San Lorenzo win on penalties
04:07 Crespo tips Man United to win Premier League
02:48 Wenger hopes Arsenal´s Lacazette can emulate Ibrahimovic
01:30 Iran ban two players from national team after playing Israelis
00:38 Wenger praises Man City´s ´spectacular´ transfers and predicts hardest season yet
00:10 EFL Cup draw: Southampton v Wolves as Blackburn face Burnley

Thursday 10 August

23:58 Neymar move should act as warning to Barca over €300m Messi clause, says Klopp
23:31 Dybala: Juventus number 10 shirt a childhood dream
22:08 Ramadan Sobhi handed five-year Stoke City deal
21:34 Liverpool tie Kent to long-term contract
19:50 De Roon returns to Atalanta from Middlesbrough
19:06 Neymar will fight Messi and Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or - Tite
18:55 Klopp: Incredible Manchester City are definite Premier League favourites
18:13 Neymar included in Brazil squad for Ecuador and Colombia qualifiers
18:00 Spalletti style attracted Vecino to Inter
17:12 Crystal Palace loan Fosu-Mensah from Man Utd
17:11 Juventus coach Allegri considered resigning after Champions League final defeat
17:08 BREAKING NEWS: Dembele suspended by Dortmund
16:51 Marseille sign Amavi from Aston Villa
16:37 Brighton strengthen further with Ahannach deal
16:23 Sigurdsson saga will not drag to the end of the window - Clement
16:16 Barcelona´s Dembele offer rejected by Dortmund
16:11 He will stay at Everton - Koeman confirms no offers made for Barkley
15:52 Sane: My incredible career is like a movie
14:45 Cristiano not as naturally talented as namesake Ronaldo - Sacchi
14:41 Barca target Dembele skips Dortmund training
14:03 Klopp: No amount of money could convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho
13:47 Danny Rose: What he said and what it means for the England star and Tottenham
13:22 No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio
12:31 Brighton set to break transfer record to land Izquierdo
12:16 Liverpool could field two first teams this season - Alexander-Arnold
11:45 RB Leipzig gearing up for more Keita interest
11:40 Giroud not interested in Marseille move - Garcia
11:17 Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus
11:05 Iniesta misses Barca training ahead of Supercopa
10:15 Premier League: Big-money strikers and Rooney´s Everton return - five to watch in 2017-18
10:15 Galatasaray keen on reunion with Barcelona´s Arda
10:11 Wenger expects female managers in Premier League
07:15 Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
06:05 Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
04:35 Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
04:01 Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
03:08 Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
01:38 Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
00:31 Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
00:14 John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates

Wednesday 9 August

22:50 AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat
21:49 Mexico captain Rafael Marquez sanctioned for alleged drug trafficking ties
20:25 Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke
20:01 Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert
19:37 With or without Coutinho, Liverpool will not win a top trophy – Souness
19:24 Robben back in full Bayern Munich training
18:36 Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
18:21 Blow for Brighton as Kayal suffers broken leg
17:30 Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
17:22 I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
15:59 Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
15:40 Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
14:44 Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
14:37 Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
13:58 Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
13:28 Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
13:12 Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
12:45 Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
11:35 Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
10:50 Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
10:02 Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
09:58 Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
08:55 Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
06:17 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
03:45 Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
02:47 Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
02:18 Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
00:49 Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
00:11 With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 AFC Bournemouth 0 +0 0
2 Arsenal 0 +0 0
3 Brighton & Hov… 0 +0 0
4 Burnley 0 +0 0
5 Chelsea 0 +0 0
6 Crystal Palace 0 +0 0
7 Everton 0 +0 0
8 Huddersfield Town 0 +0 0
9 Leicester City 0 +0 0
10 Liverpool 0 +0 0
11 Manchester City 0 +0 0
12 Manchester United 0 +0 0
13 Newcastle United 0 +0 0
14 Southampton 0 +0 0
15 Stoke City 0 +0 0
16 Swansea City 0 +0 0
17 Tottenham Hotspur 0 +0 0
18 Watford 0 +0 0
19 West Bromwich … 0 +0 0
20 West Ham United 0 +0 0

Facebook