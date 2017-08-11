Mourinho: Man Utd having conversations over Ibrahimovic return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in talks with Manchester United over returning to the club, manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals for United last season but left Old Trafford after succumbing to a knee ligament injury in the Europa League quarter-final at home to Anderlecht in April.

AC Milan and LA Galaxy are among the clubs reportedly interested in signing the veteran Swede, but Mourinho is keen to add the striker to his forward options when he is fit again, although there is no rush to confirm a deal.

"He was very clear, by showing what he did last year, that it was not enough for him," Mourinho told reporters on Friday. "He wants more at the highest level.

"So we are having conversations and we are discussing the possibility of him staying with us for the second part of the season.

"He's injured, he needs time to recover. It's not something urgent, it's not something we're desperate to have done or not done."

Having added Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic to his squad, Mourinho is hoping United make at least one more signing before the window closes, with Gareth Bale, Ivan Perisic and Danny Rose among those linked with a move.

"In my initial analysis, coming from January and progressing through the months, I was thinking about four players," Mourinho said. "I'm not a difficult person to work with, in spite of it looking different sometimes.

"I understand the reality of the market, of the numbers, and I also understand that my club, by doing 75 per cent of what I initially asked for, I think the club did very well. I'm not in a position of crying, of moaning, protesting.

"I'm happy with the effort the club made and happy the club managed to do 75 per cent of the work before the Premier League starts. If the remaining 25 per cent doesn't arrive, I will not moan. I'll just go with everything I have to try to win every match we play.

"Twenty-five per cent means one of four. We got a central defender who can play in many other positions, which is important. Victor can play right-back and central midfield.

"We got a central midfielder, we got a striker. The 25 per cent would be for a player for another position, playing from the sides. But we have players and if we cannot strengthen the team in these areas, we have players that we trust."