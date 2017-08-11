Liverpool confirm ´no offers will be considered´ for Coutinho

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have stated that no offers will be considered for Philippe Coutinho during the transfer window.

The Brazil international is reportedly a key target for Barcelona, who are said to be ready to pay in excess of £100million to bring him to Camp Nou.

However, a statement issued via the club's official website has made it clear they fully expect Coutinho to be a Liverpool player when the transfer window closes at 2300BST on August 31.

"We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho," FSG said.

"The club's definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes."

Fenway Sports Group statement on Philippe Coutinho: https://t.co/xf7GaeskPL pic.twitter.com/FANC2BIqWo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2017

Barca are said to be considering Coutinho as a replacement for Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222m transfer.

A report in Spain this week suggested FSG had given their approval for a Barca offer of £90m plus a further £18m in add-ons for the former Inter star.

It has also been suggested that Andre Gomes could be included as part of a swap deal.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has always maintained that Coutinho, who signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract in January, will not be sold under any circumstances.

"Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players," Klopp told Sky Germany. "That is set in stone, so what they pay in the end doesn't matter.

"From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in.

"Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan."

FSG's public stance is likely to encourage Barca to turn their attention towards signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund issued a statement to the German stock exchange this week in which they confirmed that a bid from Barca, which is said to be close to €100m, had been rejected.

Dembele was fined and suspended by the club after an authorised absence from training on Thursday.