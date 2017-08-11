Article

Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3: Giroud settles remarkable opening night thriller

11 August 2017 22:45

Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud came off the bench snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Arsenal, who opened the 2017-18 Premier League season with a topsy-turvy 4-3 thriller against Leicester City.

Record signing Alexandre Lacazette handed the ideal start to boss Arsene Wenger, back at Emirates Stadium for the first time since signing his much-debated two-year contract extension, by opening the scoring after 94 seconds, but matters quickly threatened to unravel.

Wenger's gamble to field a back three featuring one recognised centre-back collapsed in a display of complete defensive incompetence. Shinji Okazaki was the initial beneficiary with a fifth-minute equaliser.

England striker Jamie Vardy, who was heavily linked with Arsenal 12 months ago, scored a brace either side of a Danny Welbeck leveller that showed Arsenal's rearguard to be equally dreadful from open play and set-piece situations.

But it was a different story at the other end as Wenger called upon additional firepower in the form of Aaron Ramsey and Giroud to turn the match around inside the final seven minutes and ward off a return to last season's febrile atmosphere of protest on home turf – at least for the time being.

Lacazette went into the match having scored six times on the past four opening days in Ligue 1 with Lyon and he quickly improved an impressive record by dispatching Mohamed Elneny's inviting cross beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

Any notion of an untroubled statement of Arsenal's Premier League title intentions was disabused 160 seconds later when Petr Cech made a horrible hash of pursuing Vardy's cross to the far post from a short corner, an unmarked Harry Maguire nodded back across goal and Okazaki headed in.

Debutant Maguire was making his presence felt in both boxes and the centre-back made a brave block when Welbeck tried to convert Mesut Ozil's 22nd-minute cutback.

Welbeck's effort at the end of a jinking run was hacked out of the Leicester goalmouth but the visitors went ahead against the run of play before the half hour.

Marc Albrighton pounced on a loose ball and centred for Vardy to punish more comical Arsenal defending - Okazaki might then have doubled his tally when he headed narrowly wide in the 33rd minute.

With murmurs of discontent growing, Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac combined to present Welbeck with a welcome tap-in during first-half stoppage time.

Cech was at full stretch to tip Riyad Mahrez's 56th minute strike over but Vardy was allowed a free run at the Algeria international's resulting corner and glanced in to restore Leicester's lead.

Arsenal's sustained excellent attacking play made their defensive frailties all the more galling. Welbeck bewitched the Leicester backline to delicately play in Hector Bellerin, who was brilliantly denied by Schmeichel.

Fuchs did enough to distract Ramsey when the Wales international powered wide from Lacazette's cross and tensions from the stands seemed to have spilled on to the pitch when Ozil lashed into the side netting with 16 minutes remaining.

It was left to Ramsey to drag the masses back in Arsenal's favour.

Handball claims against Ozil went unpunished before an 83rd-minute corner that was worked out to Xhaka, whose raking ball found Ramsey stealing around Wilfred Ndidi for a clinical finish.

Schmeichel then suffered the same cruel fortune as Cech before him – saving superbly after Lacazette zig-zagged through a defence that allowed Giroud to head in the corner via the crossbar for the FA Cup and Community Shield holders.

 

Key Opta Facts:

- This was only the sixth time that an opening matchday game in a Premier League season has seen seven goals scored – no game has seen more.
- Arsenal are now unbeaten in 22 Premier League games against Leicester City (W15 D7) and they have won 11 successive Premier League home games against the Foxes.
- Alexandre Lacazette scored with his first shot (and second touch) as a Premier League player; just 1:34 in to the game.
- Lacazette is just the seventh player to score on his Premier League debut for Arsenal; after Kevin Campbell, Steve Bould, Fredrik Ljungberg, Emmanuel Adebayor, Samir Nasri & Thomas Vermaelen.
- Jamie Vardy has now scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances against Arsenal.
- Olivier Giroud’s goal was his 50th in all competitions at the Emirates Stadium for Arsenal.

- Since the start of last season, Olivier Giroud has scored seven Premier League goals as a substitute – three more than any other player in this period.

Sponsored links

Friday 11 August

23:46 He loves Arsenal and is loved - Wenger hails match-winner Giroud
23:30 Same manager, same tactics, better players - Guardiola lays out Man City blueprint
23:09 Getafe 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s strong XI labours to pre-season stalemate
22:45 Arsenal 4 Leicester City 3: Giroud settles remarkable opening night thriller
21:32 Lacazette quick off the mark to extend opening day record
20:33 Rivaldo endorses ´good option´ Coutinho as Barcelona begin life without Neymar
19:54 TEAM NEWS: Lacazette and Ozil both start for Arsenal
19:01 Jesus welcomes Aguero competition on trophy charge for Manchester City
18:45 Rincon leaves Juventus after seven months
18:14 De Boer unsure if Liverpool defender Sakho will sign
18:03 Higuain out as Aguero returns for Argentina
17:54 Newcastle ´won´t generate´ the money Benitez wants
17:22 Neymar cleared to make PSG debut against Guingamp
17:01 Real Madrid confirm Vallejo injury
16:52 Medel the latest ´come to Besiktas´ star
16:40 Guardiola unmoved by Manchester City favourite tag
16:30 Chelsea boss Conte expects six-team Premier League title race
16:30 AC Milan midfielder Biglia facing a month out with thigh injury
16:16 Ancelotti defiant in the face of Effenberg criticism
16:08 Conte hits back at Wenger: I´m not looking for sympathy over Chelsea squad
15:59 Manchester City spending unsustainable, admits Guardiola
15:49 Mourinho predicts seven-way fight for Premier League title
15:34 Stoke land Martins Indi on five-year deal
15:33 Mourinho: Man Utd having conversations over Ibrahimovic return
15:23 Pedro ruled out of Chelsea´s opener as Conte hints at Rudiger start
15:13 Reports: Coutinho asks to leave Liverpool as Barcelona circle
15:05 Robben & Alaba returns boost Bayern
14:51 Emery refuses to rule out PSG raid for Mbappe
14:49 Rose has Spurs future under Pochettino despite controversial interview
14:20 Neymar physically ready for PSG debut - Emery
14:09 Swansea expect Chelsea target Fernando Llorente to stay
13:38 Danny Rose apologises to Tottenham after explosive interview
13:35 ´Se Queda´ - Liverpool troll Barcelona and Pique over Coutinho
13:12 Klopp insists ´there is no plan B´ for Liverpool transfer targets
13:05 Van Dijk to miss Swansea fixture
12:55 Neymar in line for PSG debut after transfer certificate is sent to FFF
12:52 Pogba is not special like Cantona or Giggs, says Moyes
12:34 Abidal tells Mbappe to stay with Monaco
12:33 Another title challenge? Orban and Leipzig braced for difficult second season
12:18 Coutinho out of Liverpool´s clash with Watford with back injury
11:36 Koeman puts £30m price-tag on Barkley
11:32 Gabigol in talks to leave Inter for Sporting
11:19 Mexican Football Federation stands by Marquez amid drug cartel allegations
11:05 Liverpool confirm ´no offers will be considered´ for Coutinho
11:05 Premier League 2017-18: Manchester City youngster Foden destined for greatness, says former coach
10:42 Pulis extends contract with West Brom
10:33 Premier League 2017-18: Can Lukaku solve Man Utd´s finishing woes? Opta stats show where top clubs m
10:11 Morata: I´ve had 15 minutes and a missed penalty and they´re already killing me
09:50 Orban: Leipzig expecting another great season from Liverpool target Keita
09:43 Wenger doubts Tottenham can fill Wembley this season
09:26 Arda reverses Turkey retirement after Lucescu talks
09:00 Premier League 2017-18: Crabby Conte, Manchester money and other big issues in the new season
07:25 Copa Libertadores Review: Botafogo, Santos advance to QFs as San Lorenzo win on penalties
04:07 Crespo tips Man United to win Premier League
02:48 Wenger hopes Arsenal´s Lacazette can emulate Ibrahimovic
01:30 Iran ban two players from national team after playing Israelis
00:38 Wenger praises Man City´s ´spectacular´ transfers and predicts hardest season yet
00:10 EFL Cup draw: Southampton v Wolves as Blackburn face Burnley

Thursday 10 August

23:58 Neymar move should act as warning to Barca over €300m Messi clause, says Klopp
23:31 Dybala: Juventus number 10 shirt a childhood dream
22:08 Ramadan Sobhi handed five-year Stoke City deal
21:34 Liverpool tie Kent to long-term contract
19:50 De Roon returns to Atalanta from Middlesbrough
19:06 Neymar will fight Messi and Ronaldo for Ballon d´Or - Tite
18:55 Klopp: Incredible Manchester City are definite Premier League favourites
18:13 Neymar included in Brazil squad for Ecuador and Colombia qualifiers
18:00 Spalletti style attracted Vecino to Inter
17:12 Crystal Palace loan Fosu-Mensah from Man Utd
17:11 Juventus coach Allegri considered resigning after Champions League final defeat
17:08 BREAKING NEWS: Dembele suspended by Dortmund
16:51 Marseille sign Amavi from Aston Villa
16:37 Brighton strengthen further with Ahannach deal
16:23 Sigurdsson saga will not drag to the end of the window - Clement
16:16 Barcelona´s Dembele offer rejected by Dortmund
16:11 He will stay at Everton - Koeman confirms no offers made for Barkley
15:52 Sane: My incredible career is like a movie
14:45 Cristiano not as naturally talented as namesake Ronaldo - Sacchi
14:41 Barca target Dembele skips Dortmund training
14:03 Klopp: No amount of money could convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho
13:47 Danny Rose: What he said and what it means for the England star and Tottenham
13:22 No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio
12:31 Brighton set to break transfer record to land Izquierdo
12:16 Liverpool could field two first teams this season - Alexander-Arnold
11:45 RB Leipzig gearing up for more Keita interest
11:40 Giroud not interested in Marseille move - Garcia
11:17 Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus
11:05 Iniesta misses Barca training ahead of Supercopa
10:15 Premier League: Big-money strikers and Rooney´s Everton return - five to watch in 2017-18
10:15 Galatasaray keen on reunion with Barcelona´s Arda
10:11 Wenger expects female managers in Premier League
07:15 Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
06:05 Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
04:35 Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
04:01 Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
03:08 Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
01:38 Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
00:31 Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
00:14 John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates

Facebook