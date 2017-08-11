Abidal tells Mbappe to stay with Monaco

Eric Abidal has advised Kylian Mbappe to stay with Monaco and reject big-money offers from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are reported to be close to signing the France star for €180million, following up their world-record €220m capture of Neymar from Barcelona.

Madrid too have been linked with the 18-year-old, who scored 26 goals for Monaco in his first full senior season, helping the principality club win Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

But Abidal feels the precocious striker should not stop there, and says he should remain in Leonardo Jardim's first-team plans in order to secure a berth in France's World Cup squad next year.

"It's true that he made the last six months amazing with Monaco," Abidal told the BBC.

Plaisir A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe29) on Aug 10, 2017 at 2:43am PDT

"He reached quickly a high level, but football is complicated. You have to confirm next season his level, play a big competition like the World Cup with the national team, if you have an opportunity.

"After that he will be able to move in a big club like Real Madrid because everyone says he likes Real Madrid and Real Madrid is a good one for him.

"But you have to confirm [the ability] first."

Abidal added: "Right now, Monaco is the best club for him.

"There is not too much pressure there from the fans, you have a good team and this guy is very quiet, only thinking of work, so for me it's a good club

"At a big club it's totally different, there is pressure every day, and even in one game if you don't score, it is hard."