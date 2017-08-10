Related

Article

Wenger expects female managers in Premier League

10 August 2017 10:11

Arsene Wenger says there could be female managers in the Premier League in the next 10 to 15 years.

The Arsenal boss, who signed a two-year contract extension at Emirates Stadium at the end of last season, told a Football Writers' Association event in London that he foresees changes in the way top-flight clubs are run.

Wenger was reported to have railed against the introduction of a director of football at Arsenal as his unseemly contract saga rumbled on and he senses a move towards more technical analysis in the running of clubs, with a shift away from what he terms "football specialists". 

"I'm personally convinced that [a female manager in the Premier League] will happen soon," he said.

"I'm convinced in 10 or 15 years it will not necessarily be a football specialist who is a manager of a club.

"You will have so many scientists around the team that [the people] who will bring out the team to play on Saturday will be more management specialists than football specialists.

"[This is] because the football decisions will be made by technological analysis."

In Wenger's homeland, Corinne Diacre is the head coach of Ligue 2 side Clermont Foot, a position she has held since becoming the first woman to led a professional men's team in a competitive match in France three years ago.

Sponsored links

Thursday 10 August

11:45 RB Leipzig gearing up for more Keita interest
11:40 Giroud not interested in Marseille move - Garcia
11:17 Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus
11:05 Iniesta misses Barca training ahead of Supercopa
10:15 Galatasaray keen on reunion with Barcelona´s Arda
10:15 Premier League: Big-money strikers and Rooney´s Everton return - five to watch in 2017-18
10:11 Wenger expects female managers in Premier League
07:15 Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
06:05 Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
04:35 Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
04:01 Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
03:08 Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
01:38 Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
00:31 Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
00:14 John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates

Wednesday 9 August

22:50 AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat
21:49 Mexico captain Rafael Marquez sanctioned for alleged drug trafficking ties
20:25 Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke
20:01 Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert
19:37 With or without Coutinho, Liverpool will not win a top trophy – Souness
19:24 Robben back in full Bayern Munich training
18:36 Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
18:21 Blow for Brighton as Kayal suffers broken leg
17:30 Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
17:22 I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
15:59 Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
15:40 Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
14:44 Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
14:37 Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
13:58 Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
13:28 Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
13:12 Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
12:45 Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
11:35 Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
10:50 Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
10:02 Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
09:58 Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
08:55 Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
06:17 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
03:45 Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
02:47 Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
02:18 Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
00:49 Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
00:11 With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal

Tuesday 8 August

23:31 Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
22:41 Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
21:19 Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
20:13 Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
19:42 Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
19:25 Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
18:54 Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
18:43 I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
18:19 Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
16:34 Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
16:09 Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
15:59 Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
15:33 Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
14:54 Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
14:43 Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
13:01 Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
11:37 Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
11:18 Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
10:53 Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
10:38 Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
10:25 Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
09:28 ´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
09:16 Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
03:45 Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
02:32 Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
01:45 Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
00:07 Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 AFC Bournemouth 0 +0 0
2 Arsenal 0 +0 0
3 Brighton & Hov… 0 +0 0
4 Burnley 0 +0 0
5 Chelsea 0 +0 0

Facebook