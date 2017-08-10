Sigurdsson saga will not drag to the end of the window - Clement

Paul Clement expects the future of Gylfi Sigurdsson to be resolved in good time for the end of the transfer window, as talks between Swansea City and Everton continue.

Sigurdsson will miss Swansea's opening game of the Premier League season at Southampton on Saturday, with the Welsh club thought to be holding out for a fee of £50million for their star player.

The Iceland international has not featured for the Swans in pre-season since pulling out of a tour to the United States, and Clement has revealed he will continue to overlook the 27-year-old.

"It is in the best interests that he does not play on Saturday, and that is the plan that he will not be in the squad," said Clement.

Discussing the current state of play, Clement explained: “There is no deal done with any club, talks are ongoing. I speak to our chairman and owners every day but there is no current conclusion to that situation.

"What is going on is not abnormal, a lot of situations like this take place and are happening at other clubs.

"When you have a player who is contracted for three more years and there are other clubs interested in a very good player - and that has happened here before - we have a valuation of the player, as do the other club, and at the moment they have not met it, but at some point the objective is they will be met.

The boss outlines his aims for 2017-18... pic.twitter.com/k5FRuEpAls — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 10, 2017

"There likely needs to be a compromise on both sides and that is normally how a deal is made.

"But we have a number of weeks to go, and I don't anticipate it going to the end of the window.

"I hope it will be resolved quickly, that would be best for everyone, maybe it will happen when we don't expect it.

"But the main point is it has not changed my focus on working with the players, including Gylfi, they have all been focused and worked hard and we are in good shape.”

The boss on transfers...



“We would still like to do a couple of other things and we have until the end of August to do that.”#SOUSWA pic.twitter.com/XOtkAjAx4k — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 10, 2017

Everton boss Ronald Koeman, meanwhile, remains confident of getting a deal over the line.

"I heard some rumours that it has broken down," he said. "That is not the case. We are still in negotiations.

"It is always a game between the selling club and the buying club, but we are close and let's hope we get an agreement as soon as possible.

"Soon is okay. I spoke about really soon and it was last weekend. Let's wait."