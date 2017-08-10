Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google

Danny Rose said Tottenham must sign stars and not players you have to Google to find out who they are as the in-demand left-back highlighted the quality in depth of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Tottenham kick-off their Premier League season at newly-promoted Newcastle United on Sunday, having not made a signing during the transfer window so far.
While City, United and defending champions Chelsea have invested heavily, Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham – who finished runners-up last term – are yet to add to their squad following the departure of star right-back Kyle Walker.
And England international Rose – a reported target for United and Chelsea – urged Tottenham to spend or risk being left behind in the Premier League.
"I am not saying buy 10 players, I'd love to see two or three — and not players you have to Google and say, 'Who's that?' I mean well-known players," Rose told The Sun.
"Under [former manager] Harry Redknapp we signed Rafa van der Vaart [from Real Madrid in 2010]. It was like, 'Wow, how did he do that?' I mean signings like that are what we need — that's just my opinion.
"There are three weeks to go until the window shuts and you look at Man City and think, 'If the window shut now they would be happy with the business they have done'.
"Man United, more or less, are there — although I hear Mourinho may want one or two more players — but I am sure he'd be happy with his squad.
"As a Tottenham player I'd love to see more signings. It would lift me seeing a top player come through the door.
"I've seen a couple of players previously saying, "We don't need a top signing or signings'. But I am sorry, I am not singing off the same hymn-sheet on that one.
"I think we do need one or two top signings to strengthen the squad. I'm just not buying the idea that we don't need anyone."
Rose, who would welcome the addition of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, added: "As a starting 11 we have one of the best in the league, without a shadow of a doubt, but after that…
"We played Chelsea in the Cup semi — Costa, Hazard and Cahill didn't play. After 60 minutes, Conte has brought on Fabregas, Hazard and Costa and they've changed the match. I thought to myself, 'Could we ever afford to play against a top team and afford to have Harry Kane, Dele Alli and a top centre-back not playing?'
"No disrespect to anyone but I don't think we could do that and Chelsea did that to us. They're still in the game, they bring on Costa, Hazard and Fabregas and they won.
"I definitely feel we need to bolster the squad. Under Harry, there were two Premier League-class players for every position. We are finishing even higher under Mauricio but we don't have that depth now.
"The standard of training when there's that much quality is amazing. I have competition for my place but why shouldn't everyone have competition for their places? Top-class competition where, if you have two average games, you might lose your place. I have that and I don't see why anyone else shouldn't.
"I want world-class players to come through the front door to make you fight for your place."
"I wouldn't expect Daniel Levy to tell me how to play football — we get on really well and he runs the club brilliantly — so I am not going to tell him how to run his club," Rose continued.
"But I didn't want to see Kyle sold. I wish him all the best and he deserves what he is earning. City will win a trophy this season and he deserves to be part of that.
"I knew Kyle may have been moving at the end of last season and I did voice my view. 'Try to keep him, he's the best, why would we sell him?' — I said that to the manager.
"But I've seen the manager say he feels Tottenham had the best of him and if that is what he feels, I fully respect the judgement of the manager and Daniel Levy.
"We do have a perfect replacement in Kieran Trippier. His crossing ability is the best I have played with and, as a person, he is one of the nicest I've ever come across. He looks like he’ll be Tottenham's number one right-back. He deserves it and can flourish."
|Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
|Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
|Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
|Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
|Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
|Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
|John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates
|AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat
|Mexico captain Rafael Marquez sanctioned for alleged drug trafficking ties
|Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke
|Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert
|With or without Coutinho, Liverpool will not win a top trophy – Souness
|Robben back in full Bayern Munich training
|Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
|Blow for Brighton as Kayal suffers broken leg
|Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
|I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
|Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
|Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
|Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
|Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
|Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
|Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
|Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
|Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
|Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
|Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
|Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
|Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
|Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
|Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
|Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
|Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
|Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
|With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal
|Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
|Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
|Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
|Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
|Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
|Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
|Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
|I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
|Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
|Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
|Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
|Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
|Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
|Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
|Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
|Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
|Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
|Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
|Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
|Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
|Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
|´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
|Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
|Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
|Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
|Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
|Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco