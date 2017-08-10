Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior gave Real Madrid fans a glimpse of the future after scoring his first professional goal for Flamengo.
Vinicius is set to join Madrid in 2019 after signing a deal reportedly worth €45million with the LaLiga and Champions League titleholders in May.
The 17-year-old cannot link up with Madrid until his 18th birthday next year, though Zinedine Zidane's men plan for the youngster to remain at Flamengo until July 2019 unless both clubs agree otherwise.
In the meantime, Vinicius showed what Madrid can expect with a goal in Flamengo's 5-0 rout of Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.
Vinicius sealed Flamengo's 10-2 aggregate victory and passage into the last 16 after firing a half-volley into the net with 17 minutes remaining in Rio de Janeiro.
Today we witnessed Vinicius Jr's first goal as a professional. We hope it's the first of many! #FLAxPLT pic.twitter.com/SbY3YDhZQZ— Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) August 10, 2017
"I'm very happy for scoring, but now I have to come back tomorrow and work hard ahead of the next match", he said afterwards for Fox Sports Brasil.
"I'm going to celebrate, perhaps eating out. But there's little time for that, tomorrow we have to train again."
Vinicius only made his professional debut in May before agreeing a transfer to Madrid.
|Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
|Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
|Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
|Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
|Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
|Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
|Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
|John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates
|AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat
|Mexico captain Rafael Marquez sanctioned for alleged drug trafficking ties
|Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke
|Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert
|With or without Coutinho, Liverpool will not win a top trophy – Souness
|Robben back in full Bayern Munich training
|Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
|Blow for Brighton as Kayal suffers broken leg
|Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
|I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
|Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
|Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
|Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
|Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
|Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
|Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
|Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
|Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
|Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
|Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
|Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
|Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
|Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
|Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
|Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
|Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
|Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
|With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal
|Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
|Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
|Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
|Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
|Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
|Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
|Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
|I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
|Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
|Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
|Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
|Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
|Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
|Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
|Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
|Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
|Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
|Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
|Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
|Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
|Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
|´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
|Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
|Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
|Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
|Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
|Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco