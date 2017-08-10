Related

Article

No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio

10 August 2017 13:22

Gremio have revealed they are yet to receive an offer from Liverpool for Brazil forward Luan, who is also the subject of approaches from Sampdoria and Spartak Moscow.

Liverpool were reported to have sent a scout to South America to watch Luan in action in Wednesday's 2-1 Copa Libertadores victory over Godoy Cruz, while Arsenal are also thought to be interested.

However, vice-president Odorico Roman insists the club have received no communication from the Reds regarding a potential swoop.

"I do not know of any other proposal," he said. "We had two firm approaches, from Sampdoria and Spartak. 

"They were made, but Luan remains as a Gremio player at the moment."

Discussing his future on Wednesday, Luan said: "I will decide soon. My thoughts are still on Gremio.

"I saw people on social media asking me to stay. I know of the proposal [from Spartak] but we have to decide.

"On Thursday, I'll speak more calmly and give you the answer."

Luan made his senior Brazil debut in a 1-0 friendly victory over Colombia in January - the match played to benefit those affected by the Chapecoense tragedy - having played a key role in the country's Olympic success last year.

Sponsored links

Thursday 10 August

13:47 Danny Rose: What he said and what it means for the England star and Tottenham
13:22 No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio
12:31 Brighton set to break transfer record to land Izquierdo
12:16 Liverpool could field two first teams this season - Alexander-Arnold
11:45 RB Leipzig gearing up for more Keita interest
11:40 Giroud not interested in Marseille move - Garcia
11:17 Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus
11:05 Iniesta misses Barca training ahead of Supercopa
10:15 Galatasaray keen on reunion with Barcelona´s Arda
10:15 Premier League: Big-money strikers and Rooney´s Everton return - five to watch in 2017-18
10:11 Wenger expects female managers in Premier League
07:15 Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
06:05 Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
04:35 Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
04:01 Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
03:08 Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
01:38 Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
00:31 Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
00:14 John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates

Wednesday 9 August

22:50 AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat
21:49 Mexico captain Rafael Marquez sanctioned for alleged drug trafficking ties
20:25 Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke
20:01 Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert
19:37 With or without Coutinho, Liverpool will not win a top trophy – Souness
19:24 Robben back in full Bayern Munich training
18:36 Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
18:21 Blow for Brighton as Kayal suffers broken leg
17:30 Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
17:22 I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
15:59 Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
15:40 Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
14:44 Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
14:37 Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
13:58 Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
13:28 Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
13:12 Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
12:45 Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
11:35 Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
10:50 Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
10:02 Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
09:58 Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
08:55 Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
06:17 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
03:45 Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
02:47 Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
02:18 Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
00:49 Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
00:11 With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal

Tuesday 8 August

23:31 Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
22:41 Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
21:19 Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
20:13 Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
19:42 Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
19:25 Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
18:54 Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
18:43 I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
18:19 Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
16:34 Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
16:09 Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
15:59 Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
15:33 Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
14:54 Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
14:43 Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
13:01 Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
11:37 Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
11:18 Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
10:53 Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
10:38 Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
10:25 Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
09:28 ´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
09:16 Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
03:45 Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
02:32 Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
01:45 Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
00:07 Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco

Facebook