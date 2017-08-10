Related

Article

Klopp: No amount of money could convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho

10 August 2017 14:03

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reassured fans that no amount of money would convince the club to agree to the sale of Philippe Coutinho, amid reports of a rejected £90million bid from Barcelona.

Barca are thought to be keen on Coutinho as a replacement for Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for a record-shattering fee of £198m last week.

However, with Coutinho such a key component of Klopp's side, the German says it would be foolhardy to offload the Brazil international two days out from their opening Premier League clash with Watford, whatever the potential returns.

"Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players," Klopp told Sky Germany. "That is set in stone, so what they pay in the end doesn't matter.

"From a financial standpoint, there is no price limit to let him go. No price at which we are ready to give in.

"Our goal is to have the best possible team. So we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan.

"Today, no player on the planet is untouchable. But a transfer is also a question of timing, and if you have the opportunity and the need to react to such a transfer.

"Also you have to ask if you have the time to react. But just because of one request of one club, we don't have to think about that. We are not in that situation."

Coutinho has made 181 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool since arriving from Inter in 2013, scoring 42 goals.

Sponsored links

Thursday 10 August

15:52 Sane: My incredible career is like a movie
14:45 Cristiano not as naturally talented as namesake Ronaldo - Sacchi
14:41 Barca target Dembele skips Dortmund training
14:03 Klopp: No amount of money could convince Liverpool to sell Coutinho
13:47 Danny Rose: What he said and what it means for the England star and Tottenham
13:22 No Liverpool bid for Luan, say Gremio
12:31 Brighton set to break transfer record to land Izquierdo
12:16 Liverpool could field two first teams this season - Alexander-Arnold
11:45 RB Leipzig gearing up for more Keita interest
11:40 Giroud not interested in Marseille move - Garcia
11:17 Dybala follows Pogba, Tevez and Del Piero in wearing No.10 for Juventus
11:05 Iniesta misses Barca training ahead of Supercopa
10:15 Galatasaray keen on reunion with Barcelona´s Arda
10:15 Premier League: Big-money strikers and Rooney´s Everton return - five to watch in 2017-18
10:11 Wenger expects female managers in Premier League
07:15 Real Madrid-bound Vinicius scores first professional goal for Flamengo
06:05 Copa Libertadores Review: Mineiro and Palmeiras eliminated
04:35 Rose urges Tottenham to sign stars and not players you have to Google
04:01 Bellamy: Impossible for Liverpool to stop Coutinho joining Barca
03:08 Give me more! Rose wants pay rise as he hints at Spurs exit
01:38 Hernandez unsure if he´ll celebrate against Man United
00:31 Bale hails Mourinho quality, tips Man Utd for ´fantastic´ season
00:14 John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates

Wednesday 9 August

22:50 AC Milan 1 Real Betis 2: Andre Silva opens account in defeat
21:49 Mexico captain Rafael Marquez sanctioned for alleged drug trafficking ties
20:25 Stuttgart snap up Aogo from Schalke
20:01 Inter move a childhood dream for Dalbert
19:37 With or without Coutinho, Liverpool will not win a top trophy – Souness
19:24 Robben back in full Bayern Munich training
18:36 Soldado agrees to join Fenerbahce from Villarreal
18:21 Blow for Brighton as Kayal suffers broken leg
17:30 Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
17:22 I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
15:59 Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
15:40 Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
14:44 Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
14:37 Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
13:58 Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
13:28 Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
13:12 Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
12:45 Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
11:35 Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
10:50 Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
10:02 Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
09:58 Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
08:55 Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
06:17 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
03:45 Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
02:47 Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
02:18 Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
00:49 Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
00:11 With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal

Tuesday 8 August

23:31 Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
22:41 Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
21:19 Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
20:13 Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
19:42 Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
19:25 Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
18:54 Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
18:43 I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
18:19 Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
16:34 Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
16:09 Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
15:59 Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
15:33 Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
14:54 Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
14:43 Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
13:01 Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
11:37 Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
11:18 Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
10:53 Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
10:38 Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
10:25 Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
09:28 ´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
09:16 Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
03:45 Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
02:32 Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
01:45 Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
00:07 Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco

Facebook