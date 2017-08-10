John Terry visits ex-Chelsea team-mates

It has not taken John Terry long to make a return to Chelsea as the club legend checked in on his former team-mates at the club's Cobham training ground.

Terry bid an emotional farewell to the Blues at the end of last season, 19 years after making his debut for the club.

The 36-year-old consequently signed with Aston Villa and dropped by prior to the Championship club's EFL Cup tie at Colchester United on Wednesday.

Chelsea winger Pedro posted a photo of Terry's surprise visit on Instagram, writing: " Nice to see you again crack!!! @johnterry.26 !! Legend!!"

In the end, a rested Terry was not included in Villa's squad for the Colchester match, which Villa won 2-1.