Dybala: Juventus number 10 shirt a childhood dream

Paulo Dybala says it is a childhood dream come true to be handed the number 10 jersey by Juventus for the new season.
The jersey - vacant since Paul Pogba left for Manchester United last year - has also been worn by legends such as Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio and Alessandro Del Piero and is recognition of the Argentina international's contribution since arriving from Palermo in 2015.
Dybala has been touted as a potential replacement for Neymar at Barcelona, but Juve seem unsurprisingly keen to keep hold of their man, who previously wore 21.
And Dybala, who has scored 42 goals in 94 appearances for Juve, wrote on Instagram: "When they asked me to change my shirt number, I waited and thought if it was right to leave the 21 that was – and still will be on international duty – a number I care about a great deal, which allowed me to lift many trophies and belonged to top players like Zinedine Zidane and Andrea Pirlo.
"Quando mi hanno chiesto di cambiare il mio numero di maglia mi sono fermato a pensare se fosse giusto lasciare il 21 che e' stato per me - e ancora lo sara' in Nazionale - un numero a cui tengo tanto, che mi ha fatto alzare tanti trofei, che e' appartenuto a top player come Zidane e Pirlo. Ma la numero 10 e' una maglia speciale, e' un onore indossarla, porta con se' un senso di responsabilità grande, un senso di appartenenza alla storia di un club come la Juventus Fc. E' stata sulle spalle di tantissimi campioni bianconeri: Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio, Alessandro Del Piero, Carlos Tevez, Paul Pogba. Per questo per me oggi avere la maglia numero 10 addosso, sulla mia pelle, non solo e' un sogno che si realizza, sin da quando ero bambino, ma e' anche un impegno sempre più grande che sento dentro di me a portare la mia squadra alla vittoria in ogni partita, in ogni competizione, per ogni trofeo". Paulo Dybala 10
"But the number 10 is special. It’s an honour to wear it, as it carries a sense of responsibility and of belonging to the history of a great club like Juventus FC.
"It was on the backs of so many Bianconeri champions: Omar Sivori, Michel Platini, Roberto Baggio, Alessandro Del Piero, Carlos Tevez, Paul Pogba.
"This is why for me today, having the number 10 shirt on my skin is not just a childhood dream come true, but also an even stronger commitment inside of me to bring my team to victory in every game, in every competition and for every trophy."
