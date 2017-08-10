Brighton set to break transfer record to land Izquierdo

Brighton and Hove Albion are primed to break their transfer record for the third time since winning promotion to the Premier League to secure the signing of Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

The move, reportedly worth up to £16million, is subject to a medical, obtaining a work permit and international clearance.

Izquierdo has made 117 appearances in all competitions for Club Brugge since arriving from his homeland in 2014, scoring 38 goals.

The 25-year-old's performances led to a call-up to the national team in June and he featured from the bench in friendly clashes with Spain and Cameroon, scoring in a 4-0 win over the latter.

"Jose is someone we have been aware of for some time and has been one of the standout players in the Belgian league over the past three years," said Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

"He's been an exciting player for Club Brugge and in the season he helped the club win the title in 2015-16, he was also Belgium's Player of the Year.

"Jose has good experience with almost 250 senior games in both Colombia and Belgium, and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and international football, having made his debut for his national team this summer."

The fee outstrips the money paid for Mat Ryan and Davy Propper earlier in the transfer window.