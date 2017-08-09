With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal

Jose Mourinho was frustrated that no VAR system was used to rule out Casemiro's opening goal in Manchester United's 2-1 UEFA Super Cup loss to Real Madrid.
The Brazilian broke the deadlock in the 24th minute in Skopje, steering Dani Carvajal's long pass into the bottom corner of David de Gea's net, despite replays showing he had strayed fractionally offside.
The officials allowed the goal to stand and Isco secured the victory early in the second half, although Romelu Lukaku's strike on his competitive debut ensured something of a nervy finish.
Mourinho believes the match was largely a balanced affair and that United would have forced extra time had a video referral system been in use to check the Casemiro offside decision.
"I think we did well, I think we lost to one goal which shows the result was really short and one of their goals was an offside. With a good VAR system it would be 1-1 and extra time," he told BT Sport.
"They could have scored more goals than they did, we could have scored more goals than we did. They had a period of dominance at middle of the first half and we had a period of dominance at middle of the second half."
5 - Jose Mourinho has never beaten Real Madrid in a competitive match, drawing one and losing four of five matches. Hoodoo. pic.twitter.com/e9orGIvoI8— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 8, 2017
Casemiro was delighted with the goal and refused to speculate on whether it should have been disallowed.
"The referee is the one who has to look," he told beIN SPORTS. "It was a great goal.
"They caused us some problems. They have a great coach and great players, so we have to congratulate the team for the work they've done and the history we're making."
Mourinho has now failed to beat Madrid in five attempts in competitive matches and has yet to get his hands on the Super Cup trophy.
However, the former Chelsea boss says he has never enjoyed working with a team as much as he has at United and is determined to enjoy success in 2017-18.
"We were playing a team full of fantastic players," he said. "We gave them a fight but have reasons to leave optimistic and proud.
"We deserve rest on Wednesday and Thursday we start. I am so happy to be manager of these guys and told them I have never had a group I like as much as I like them. I am going to fight with them all the way."
|Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
|Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
|Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
|Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
|Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
|Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
|Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
|I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
|Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
|Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
|Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
|Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
|Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
|Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
|Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
|Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
|Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
|Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
|Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
|Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
|Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
|´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
|Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
|Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
|Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
|Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
|Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco
|Teen star Haksabanovic joins West Ham
|Barcelona 5 Chapecoense 0: Messi and Suarez hit their stride without Neymar
|Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer
|Mourinho just another coach - Ramos compares Zidane favourably to Manchester United boss
|Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United
|Guardiola: Intelligent Bernardo Silva ready to make immediate Manchester City impact
|Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request
|Gap from United to Madrid is obvious - Mourinho outlines Super Cup task
|Monaco bolster attack with Ghezzal
|Morgan praises Mahrez attitude as Roma speculation continues
|United ready to pounce if Madrid let Bale leave
|Celtic still hopeful of signing Man City´s Roberts despite Nice interest
|Brighton break transfer record for PSV´s Propper
|Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca
|Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing
|Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
|Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
|Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
|Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
|Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
|Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
|Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
|Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
|Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
|Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
|Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
|Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
|Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
|Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
|Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
|Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
|MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
|Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
|Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
|Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
|Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
|Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames