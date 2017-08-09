Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing

Watford have completed the club-record signing of striker Andre Gray from Burnley in a deal that could reportedly reach a value of £18.5million.

Gray, 26, has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road after the two clubs confirmed the switch on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old scored 32 league goals over two seasons with Burnley and his arrival continues a busy transfer window for Watford, who brought in another forward, Richarlison, on Tuesday.

Burnley revealed Gray had made it clear he would not be signing a new contract at Turf Moor, with only a year left to run on his previous deal.

"The Clarets gave Gray the chance to extend his stay at Turf Moor with the offer of a substantially improved new contract earlier this summer," read Burnley's statement.

"However, the former England C international made it clear he would not be looking to renew a deal which had just 12 months still to run.

"Burnley therefore took the decision to accept an offer from Watford and move forward with their own plans going into the new Premier League season.

"Burnley thanks Andre for his contribution during his time at Turf Moor and wishes him well in the future."

Gray has made a rapid rise to prominence, having played in the Conference – the fifth-tier of English football – with Luton Town as recently as 2014.

He joined Burnley from Brentford in 2015 and helped the club to win promotion from the Championship, before playing a key role in retaining their Premier League status last season.

Watford and Gray open the new season at home to Liverpool on Saturday, while Burnley are away to champions Chelsea.