Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir

Roma are in talks with Barcelona over the signing of forward Munir El Haddadi, according to the player's agent.
The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, is not believed to be in Ernesto Valverde's plans at Camp Nou and has been linked with a move away from Spain.
Zenit and Ajax are reportedly interested in a €15million deal but Munir is said to be keen on joining Roma, who are eager to sign attacking reinforcements.
His agent, Francesc Valdivieso, has confirmed that discussions are ongoing and that Munir would relish the chance to play at the Stadio Olimpico.
"Roma would be a welcome destination, they're a top club, but I can't say any more because the deal is being discussed between the two clubs," he told Romanews Web Radio.
Reports in Spain have suggested that talks are progressing slowly because Roma are unwilling to match Barca's €15m valuation of Munir, who scored six goals in 33 LaLiga appearances for Valencia last season.
