Robben back in full Bayern Munich training

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has returned to full training and could be included in the squad for Saturday's DFB-Pokal first round.

The 33-year-old missed the majority of the Bundesliga champions' pre-season fixtures after suffering a calf injury while on holiday.

The Netherlands star has been following an individual recovery programme but resumed full training with his team-mates on Wednesday and could be available to face Chemnitzer.

"Arjen Robben moves closer to making his comeback for FC Bayern," the club said in a statement. "The Dutchman returned to full training on Wednesday just three days before the DFB-Pokal first-round tie at Chemnitzer FC.

"The 33-year-old winger missed part of the pre-season due to a calf injury suffered on holiday and has recently completed an individual rehab programme. It remains to be seen whether Robben will be in the squad for Saturday."

There was less welcome news regarding Javi Martinez, with the Spain international ruled out of Saturday's match after failing to recover from the calf problem picked up in the DFL-Supercup win over Borussia Dortmund.