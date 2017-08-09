Related

Article

Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca

9 August 2017 12:45

Ligue 1 champions Monaco have joined Sevilla in the race to sign Colombia striker Carlos Bacca from AC Milan.

Bacca scored 14 goals in 34 appearances for the Rossoneri last season but is set to fall foul of the squad overhaul at San Siro which has seen Andre Silva, Fabio Borini and Hakan Calhanoglu swell the attacking ranks.

Having enjoyed two goal-laden seasons with Sevilla before signing for Milan, Bacca favours a return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but Monaco's interest comes with guaranteed Champions League football attached as well as linking up with his international captain Radamel Falcao.

The principality club are set to receive an estimated €180million if they sanction the sale of Kylian Mbappe and may already be seeking out potential replacements for the teenage star.

Bacca's agent Sergio Barila told Caracol Radio: "Monaco called me to ask for information about the player's situation.

"He has already been at Sevilla and knows LaLiga well so there is a chance. If he does leave Milan and if Sevilla offers an important possibility, I think it will be evaluated in a calm manner."

Barila also revealed Bacca has turned down the chance to move to China as he believes it will hamper his international chances.

The striker has also not given up hope of staying at Milan, where he signed a five-year contract in 2015.

"We want to find the best solution possible for the player, that is the most important thing, and the club," Barila added. 

"He has three years left on his contract with Milan and there is a possibility for the player to continue to play for Milan, but only if the sporting conditions are right: it is a World Cup year and the player wants to be in full form to have a good season and to arrive in Russia in the best possible condition."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 9 August

13:28 Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
13:12 Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
12:45 Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
11:35 Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
10:50 Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
10:02 Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
09:58 Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
08:55 Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
06:17 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
03:45 Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
02:47 Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
02:18 Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
00:49 Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
00:11 With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal

Tuesday 8 August

23:31 Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
22:41 Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
21:19 Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
20:13 Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
19:42 Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
19:25 Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
18:54 Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
18:43 I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
18:19 Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
16:34 Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
16:09 Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
15:59 Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
15:33 Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
14:54 Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
14:43 Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
13:01 Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
11:37 Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
11:18 Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
10:53 Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
10:38 Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
10:25 Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
09:28 ´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
09:16 Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
03:45 Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
02:32 Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
01:45 Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
00:07 Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco

Monday 7 August

23:29 Teen star Haksabanovic joins West Ham
22:37 Barcelona 5 Chapecoense 0: Messi and Suarez hit their stride without Neymar
20:56 Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer
20:29 Mourinho just another coach - Ramos compares Zidane favourably to Manchester United boss
19:41 Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United
19:20 Guardiola: Intelligent Bernardo Silva ready to make immediate Manchester City impact
18:28 Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request
18:05 Gap from United to Madrid is obvious - Mourinho outlines Super Cup task
18:05 Monaco bolster attack with Ghezzal
17:34 Morgan praises Mahrez attitude as Roma speculation continues
17:21 United ready to pounce if Madrid let Bale leave
16:59 Celtic still hopeful of signing Man City´s Roberts despite Nice interest
16:55 Brighton break transfer record for PSV´s Propper
16:26 Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca
16:22 Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing
15:40 Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
15:08 Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
14:57 Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
14:42 Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
14:26 Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
13:18 Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
13:12 Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
12:51 Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
12:45 Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
12:19 Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
12:01 Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
10:57 Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
10:10 Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
09:50 Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
09:03 Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
05:56 Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
05:25 MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
04:39 Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
03:18 Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
03:00 Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
02:54 Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
00:40 Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames

Facebook