Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists they will not sell Riyad Mahrez until a "reasonable" offer is made.
The Algeria international is wanted by Roma but the Serie A side are reported to have seen a second bid in the region of €35million rejected.
Roma sporting director Monchi suggested this week that they would move on to other targets if Leicester continue to rebuff their attempts to sign the winger.
Shakespeare says he wants to keep his best players wherever possible and has made it clear that they will not allow Mahrez to leave unless their demands are met.
"The transfer window can get silly if you let it," he told a news conference ahead of Leicester's Premier League opener against Arsenal on Friday. "We don't want to be a selling club. We want to be a buying club, bringing in players.
"That means I don't want to lose our best players. When you have good players, you have to accept interest in your players.
"He [Mahrez] has been focused, he's not giving me any problems. Until we get a bid that is reasonable for us, then he stays here.
"If he stays focused, he’ll be considered for selection."
@vardy7 scored a brace on Friday night against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Watch extended highlights on LCFC TV now. #LeiBmg pic.twitter.com/JgNlVufTkc— Leicester City (@LCFC) August 5, 2017
Leicester are facing something of an injury crisis ahead of the trip to the Emirates Stadium, with Shakespeare confirming that midfield duo Danny Drinkwater and Vicente Iborra are unavailable.
However, Kelechi Iheanacho could make his competitive debut after returning to full training.
"Danny Drinkwater has a thigh injury, which should hopefully only be another week," Shakespeare said. "Vicente Iborra picked up a groin strain the other day in training, so he will miss Friday's game.
"But on a positive note, Kelechi trained fully after his little knock against Borussia Monchengladbach. And Robert Huth is back in full training, which is a real plus for us because we thought Robert would be out more time, but he's joined in and he will get some game-time with the Under-23s on Monday, which is well ahead of schedule. He's raring to go.
"Papy Mendy is back training. We get one or two back, we lose one or two – that's the way the world is at the moment in terms of the injuries."
|Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
|I´m glad Neymar did not come to England, says Premier League chief
|Mahrez won´t leave Leicester unless reasonable offer is made – Shakespeare
|Inter sign Dalbert from Nice
|Emre Mor ´in final talks´ over Borussia Dortmund exit
|Matic backs Lukaku for fruitful season after debut goal
|Roma in talks to sign Barcelona forward Munir
|Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
|Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
|Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
|Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
|Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
|Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
|Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
|Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
|Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
|Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
|Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
|Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
|Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
|With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal
|Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
|Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
|Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
|Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
|Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
|Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
|Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
|I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
|Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
|Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
|Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
|Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
|Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
|Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
|Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
|Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
|Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
|Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
|Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
|Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
|Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
|´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
|Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
|Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
|Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
|Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
|Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco
|Teen star Haksabanovic joins West Ham
|Barcelona 5 Chapecoense 0: Messi and Suarez hit their stride without Neymar
|Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer
|Mourinho just another coach - Ramos compares Zidane favourably to Manchester United boss
|Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United
|Guardiola: Intelligent Bernardo Silva ready to make immediate Manchester City impact
|Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request
|Gap from United to Madrid is obvious - Mourinho outlines Super Cup task
|Monaco bolster attack with Ghezzal
|Morgan praises Mahrez attitude as Roma speculation continues
|United ready to pounce if Madrid let Bale leave
|Celtic still hopeful of signing Man City´s Roberts despite Nice interest
|Brighton break transfer record for PSV´s Propper
|Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca
|Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing
|Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
|Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
|Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
|Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
|Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
|Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
|Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
|Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
|Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
|Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
|Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
|Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
|Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
|Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
|Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
|Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
|MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
|Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
|Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
|Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
|Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
|Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames