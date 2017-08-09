Related

Article

Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit

9 August 2017 13:28

Hull City have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson on a one-year deal.

Larsson was released by the Black Cats after their Premier League relegation, having made over 200 appearances in six seasons at the club.

The 90-cap Sweden international is the sixth arrival at the KCOM Stadium as Leonid Slutsky plots a return to the top flight, with the Tigers having joined Sunderland in suffering the drop last term.

"I'm delighted to be here and I am really looking forward to this fresh challenge," Larsson told the club's official website.

"I had some options to consider, but I felt this was the best move for me to make and I can't wait to get started now."

City began their season with a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 9 August

13:28 Larsson lands at Hull after Sunderland exit
13:12 Pochettino promises Spurs spending before transfer window shuts
12:45 Monaco join Sevilla in chase for Bacca
11:35 Costa will be missed at Chelsea - Cahill
10:50 Wenger eyes Sanchez deal as PSG focus on Mbappe
10:02 Alexis Sanchez out for ´a while´, confirms Wenger
09:58 Mourinho hails Lukaku & Matic despite open goal miss, defensive blunders
08:55 Bale: I don´t need to tell Real Madrid I want to stay
06:17 Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Lanus advance to quarters
03:45 Vela to swap Sociedad for LAFC
02:47 Perez: Madrid haven´t contemplated selling Man United target Bale
02:18 Zidane and Madrid hungry for more trophies after Super Cup success
00:49 Isco confirms new contract is ´very close´ after stellar Real Madrid display
00:11 With good VAR, it would be extra time – Mourinho unhappy with Casemiro Super Cup goal

Tuesday 8 August

23:31 Mourinho concedes it is ´game over´ for Manchester United´s Bale pursuit
22:41 Real Madrid 2 Manchester United 1: Casemiro and Isco seal Super Cup triumph
21:19 Diaz hails influence of ´special´ Silva at Manchester City
20:13 Roma ready to move on from Mahrez pursuit
19:42 Bale starts, Ronaldo on bench for Real Madrid against Manchester United
19:25 Juventus midfielder Lemina joins Southampton
18:54 Bale would make Manchester United nailed-on title favourites – Fletcher
18:43 I´m not here because of Neymar and Zlatan – Sneijder explains Nice switch
18:19 Manchester United Super Cup record a ´big regret´ for Ferguson
16:34 Nice return not an option for Ben Arfa, insists president
16:09 Marseille star Payet sidelined with hamstring strain
15:59 Watford sign rumoured Chelsea and United target Richarlison
15:33 Crystal Palace chairman Parish denies Adams takeover
14:54 Kranevitter leaves Atletico Madrid for Zenit
14:43 Neymar, Di Maria and Cavani link frightening for defenders, says ex-PSG man Alex
13:01 Ancelotti could be gone by next season - former Bayern captain Effenberg
11:37 Dalbert undergoes Inter medical
11:18 Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town
10:53 Neymar deal shows Bayern are falling behind European rivals - Effenberg
10:38 Rampant Ronaldos and Busby Babes - Real Madrid and Manchester United´s previous meetings
10:25 Carrick hungry to add Super Cup to trophy cabinet
09:28 ´Absolute tank´ Kolasinac could be one of the Premier League´s best - Walcott
09:16 Mourinho: I gave more to Real Madrid than any other club
03:45 Henry backs Lacazette for Arsenal success
02:32 Senderos joins Dynamo´s playoff push
01:45 Valverde evasive on Neymar replacement
00:07 Nice bring in Saint-Maximin from Monaco

Monday 7 August

23:29 Teen star Haksabanovic joins West Ham
22:37 Barcelona 5 Chapecoense 0: Messi and Suarez hit their stride without Neymar
20:56 Choupo-Moting joins Stoke City on free transfer
20:29 Mourinho just another coach - Ramos compares Zidane favourably to Manchester United boss
19:41 Ronaldo ´relaxed´ and ready to face old club United
19:20 Guardiola: Intelligent Bernardo Silva ready to make immediate Manchester City impact
18:28 Van Dijk hands in Southampton transfer request
18:05 Gap from United to Madrid is obvious - Mourinho outlines Super Cup task
18:05 Monaco bolster attack with Ghezzal
17:34 Morgan praises Mahrez attitude as Roma speculation continues
17:21 United ready to pounce if Madrid let Bale leave
16:59 Celtic still hopeful of signing Man City´s Roberts despite Nice interest
16:55 Brighton break transfer record for PSV´s Propper
16:26 Ronaldinho struggles to understand Neymar choosing PSG over Barca
16:22 Nice complete Wesley Sneijder signing
15:40 Guardiola bringing Barcelona style to Manchester City, claims Toure
15:08 Why 100m silver medallist Coleman picked athletics over American football
14:57 Cahill concerned by size of Chelsea squad
14:42 Ronaldo goals, Spanish dominance and English woe - the UEFA Super Cup in Opta stats
14:26 Biabiany swaps Inter for Sparta Prague
13:18 Chelsea captain Cahill apologises to Mertesacker
13:12 Benitez confirms Newcastle´s interest in Arsenal striker Perez
12:51 Pogba, Pirlo and Vidal departures prepared Juventus for Bonucci exit - Chiellini
12:45 Bartomeu on Neymar exit: No player is bigger than Barca
12:19 Manchester United loan Borthwick-Jackson to Leeds
12:01 Wenger thrilled with ´outstanding´ Kolasinac after having Wembley doubts
10:57 Zorc: No agreement between Dembele and Barca
10:10 Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid squad to face Man Utd
09:50 Klopp: Liverpool do not need another centre-back
09:03 Sanchez left out due to lack of preparation, says Wenger
05:56 Chinese company denies approach to buy Man United stake
05:25 MLS Review: Timbers too good for Galaxy, Atlanta snatch last-gasp draw
04:39 Milan didn´t plan to sign Bonucci from Juventus - Mirabelli
03:18 Brazilian soccer team set for emotional match as plane-crash survivor returns
03:00 Artur and Chapecoense ready for emotional Barca clash as Ruschel prepares to return
02:54 Villa hat-trick inspires comeback and settles New York derby
00:40 Costa still with Chelsea - Atleti boss Simeone refuses to fan transfer flames

Facebook